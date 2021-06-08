Netflix K-Drama ‘Vincenzo’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and Release Date

The most popular K-Drama on Netflix in 2021 recently came to an end at the beginning of May. Since the finale, fans have been eagerly waiting for news on the renewal of the K-Drama. Sadly, it seems highly improbable that Vincenzo will be returning for a second season on Netflix.

Vincenzo is a highly-popular Netflix Original romantic-comedy K-Drama series created by Studio Dragon and written by Park Jae Bum.

At the age of eight, Park Ju Hyeong is adopted by an Italian family, and is raised in Italy by the Cassono mafia family, and renamed Vincenzo Cassono. After the death of the head of the crime family, Vincenzo is forced to flee back to Seoul, and seeks to recover the 1.5 tons of gold stashed underneath the Geumga Plaza, which has been illegally taken by the Babel Group.

Vincenzo Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (08/06/2021)

At the time of writing there are no known plans for Vincenzo to return for a second season on Netflix.

As the series is an internationally licensed Original, Netflix is not 100% responsible for the renewal of Vincenzo, which means renewal is ultimately up to the South Korean cable network tvN.

Unfortunately, it’s highly unlikely that Vincenzo will be returning for a second season. Thankfully, this has nothing to do with the show’s performance as Vincenzo has been one of the most popular K-Dramas on Netflix in 2021, and is now the 9th highest rated Korean cable-drama in history.

The lack of renewal will be due to the fact that a second season was never in the works to begin with, to which Vincenzo actor Soon Joong-Ki alluded to an interview with Jazmine Media:

Nothing has been said about Season 2. I’m personally happy that many people want Season 2 to come out, but realistically speaking it’s not coming out, and I don’t think there was ever any Season 2 discussion going on internally.

If a second season is planned, then we often hear news that multiple seasons are in the works before the first season arrives. Hospital Playlist, a fellow tvN drama, is the perfect example as we knew ahead of time that the series would be returning for season 2.

Some of the cast have expressed their desire to see a second of Vincenzo, and given the series popularity we can never say never.

Does the story of Vincenzo need a second season?

Some fans were left somewhat dismayed by the fact that Vincenzo was left with open-ended.

Vincenzo/Park Joo-Hyung was able to take his revenge on the head of the Babel Group, but in doing so, he was forced to flee to the island of Malta in order to escape the wrath of the remaining Babel Group members.

The consigliere was able to retrieve the 1.5 tons of gold, but before escaping to Malta, Vincenzo left the gold in the possession of Hong Cha-Young.

Thanks to the story being left somewhat open-ended, this gives the production the perfect reason to return for a second season sometime in the future.

When could we see a second season of Vincenzo on Netflix?

If we’re lucky enough to ever see a second season of Vincenzo, we’ll be waiting a significant amount of time before it arrives on Netflix.

It’ll take several weeks or a few months for screenwriter Park Jae Bum to write a new script and story for the second season. But the biggest complication getting in the way of the production of season 2 is dependant on the schedule of actor Song Joong-Ki. At the time of writing Song Joong Ki is working on two projects, first is the jTBC drama The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate. And the second project is the highly anticapted second season of Arthdal Chronicles.

If the production can tie down Song Joong Ki for a second season then we’d expect to see the K-Drama arrive in either late 2022, or in the first half of 2023.

Would you like to see a second season of Vincenzo on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!