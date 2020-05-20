Netflix Original Comedy ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’: Coming to Netflix June 2020

Will Ferrell is at again and this time he’s bringing his brand of comedy to Netflix. Taking his comedic lense over to Europe, this time its the Eurovision Song Contest receiving the parody treatment. We’ll be keeping track of all the information you need to know on Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy film written by, produced by and also starring Will Ferrel. Directing duties have been left to David Dobkin whose most well-known work is directing Shanghai Knights, Wedding Crashers, and Fred Clause.

EUROVISION: When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream is a dream worth fighting for. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

When is Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga coming to Netflix?

Despite the cancelation of the real-life Eurovision, Will Ferrel’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga will be coming to Netflix on Friday, June 26th, 2020.

Will Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga be available to all Netflix subscribers?

The film has been acknowledged as a global original, therefore, all regions with Netflix will be available to stream Eurovision.

What is the plot of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir’s journey as they are given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition.

Who is in the cast of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sigrit Ericksdottir Rachel McAdams The Notebook | Mean Girls | Red Eye Lars Erickssong Will Ferrell Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy | Blades of Glory | Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Alexander Lemtov Dan Stevens Legion | Apostle | Downton Abbey Erick Erickssong Pierce Brosnan GoldenEye | Mamma Mia | The World Is Not Enough Johans Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson Tau | The Innocents | Game of Thrones Katiana Demi Lovato Camp Rock | Sonny with a Chance | Princess Protection Program Nina Natasia Demetriou What We Do in the Shadows | Stath Lets Flats | The Festival TBA Björn Hlynur Haraldsson Homecoming | You’re Killing Me Susana | The Borgias TBA Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir Fangar | Children | King’s Road Janus Skoene Julian Miller Spy | Le Mans ’66 | Silent Witness

Latest Casting News

Natasia Demetriou (@Natasia1andonly) is set to appear in Eurovision, the Netflix comedy movie starring Will Ferrell! pic.twitter.com/lJEbd8VNF1 — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 16, 2019

Four Lions actor Mark Garvey has also been cast but in an unconfirmed role!

Will Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga be politically correct?

Where would the fun in that be? We’re expecting to see plenty of caricatures and stereotypes of the different European nations. It is a Will Ferrell film after all so anything other would definitely subvert expectation.

What is the production status of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga?

Production Status: Completed (Last Updated: 13/02/2020)

Filming took place between May and September 2019. For reference material from the Eurovision Song Contest, some filming took place throughout the competition.

At the time of this update, the project has been acknowledged as completed.

Images from the production have been incredibly scarce but we can expect to see a first look at the images in the coming months.

What is the run time of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga?

The run time of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is 120 minutes!

Will Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga be available to stream in 4K?

It certainly will be! If you want to watch the Original in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining of least 25 Mbps.

Are you looking forward to the release of Eurovision? Let us know in the comments below and before we let you go, to show you how Netflix is committed to Eurovision as an event, they've actually sponsored the Icelandic effort in the next competition.