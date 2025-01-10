New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: January 10, 2025

It’s time for another weekly roundup of everything new on Netflix over the past week. While it’s been relatively quiet on the licensed content front (especially following the massive 95-title New Year’s Day drop), there have been some major new Netflix Originals to dive into. Here’s a look at everything new and what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s for the week ending January 10th, 2025.

There are a few titles to look forward to over the weekend, with anime fans having two new series to look forward to starting tomorrow with Sakamoto Day and Baban Baban Ban Vampire beginning to drop weekly episodes. On Sunday, the reality cooking series Chef & My Fridge will start dropping on Netflix in the US.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

American Primeval (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Jai Courtney, Preston Mota

Kicking off the year strong on the scripted series front is the brand-new western thriller series from creator Mark L. Smith and executive producers Peter Berg and Eric Newman, with the former of those two also directing. Consisting of only six episodes, the series seeks to tell the story of the harshness of the early American West with the narrative following a mother and her son fleeing from their past.

Reviews have been stellar for the limited series thus far, at least from audiences and fans of our various social media pages. Reviews from critics are a little more divided, with most praising the bloody visuals and sweeping vistas, although most of the criticism lies at the feet of the writing and its heavyhnaded messaging.

Lion (2016)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Garth Davis

Cast: Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara

Writer: Saroo Brierley, Luke Davies

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

Returning to Netflix after a two-year absence this week is Lion, the inspiring and tear-jerking Australian film based on the true story of a young man returning to his home of India in search of his true birth parents. It’s a truly remarkable story which is excellently told thanks to a stunning performance by Dev Patel.

Sadly, the movie is only available to those with Netflix’s premium tiers as with all other licensing pickups from The Weinstein Company, their films are blocked on the advertising tier.

Younger (Seasons 1-7)

Number of episodes: 84

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar

Writer: Darren Star

Runtime: 22 min

If you’re looking for a long binge, Younger is the show for you the series making its way onto Netflix for the first time ever, and is the latest title that went exclusive to Hulu that’s found its way onto Netflix in the years after it concluded. Coming from the same creator as Netflix’s Emily in Paris (as well as beloved titles like Beverly Hills, 90210, and Sex and the City), the series follows the life of Liza Miller, who is now in her 40s and decides to shake things up by pretending she’s a heck of a lot younger to benefit her career and flailing love life.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

7 New Movies Added This Week

80 for Brady (2023) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Ad Vitam (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Kaka Boss (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Kromoleo (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Lion (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2025) Netflix Original – PG – English

20 New TV Series Added This Week

Alpha Males (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish American Primeval (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Asura (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Bayside Shakedown (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Black Warrant (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Dubai Bling (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic

– TV-MA – Arabic Fake Profile (Season 2 – Killer Match) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Hound’s Hill (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish I AM A KILLER (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English I am Ilary (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Informa: Beasts of The Underworld (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Magic and Muscles (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English My Happy Marriage (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Subteran (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Romanian

– TV-MA – Romanian The Breakthrough (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Swedish

– TV-14 – Swedish The Upshaws (Part 6) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English When the Stars Gossip (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean WWE Raw (2025 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Younger (Seasons 1-7) – TV-14 – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Should Netflix acquire Warner Bros. Discovery? Looking at the movie list, they absolutely should. Given all their big 2023 theatrical movies dropped on Netflix of the Christmas holiday period, it should come as no surprise that most are dominating the Netflix movie charts. The only Netflix Original movie to feature is Carry-On, which entered Netflix’s all-time most-watched list this week.

In the Heart of the Sea (66 points) Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (62 points) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (44 points) Despicable Me (43 points) Despicable Me 2 (43 points) Carry-On (34 points) The Watchers (33 points) Rush Hour (24 points) Interstellar (23 points) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (22 points) Due Date (18 points) The Six Triple Eight (13 points) Rush Hour 2 (6 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (3 points) Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (3 points) Dune: Part Two (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Squid Game continues its reign at the top of the US charts this week (and almost all other charts throughout the world, too), with Missing You consistently appearing just beneath it after its New Year’s Day premiere and Virgin River still hanging in there, too.

Squid Game (75 points) Missing You (67 points) Virgin River (46 points) Selling the City (33 points) Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (29 points) No Good Deed (29 points) WWE Raw (20 points) La Palma (20 points) Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (19 points) The Breakthrough (16 points) Black Doves (13 points) American Primeval (10 points) I Am a Killer (8 points) The Equalizer (5 points) The Upshaws (4 points) The Madness (4 points) Younger (4 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend?