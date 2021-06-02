Netflix’s ‘Wish Dragon’: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

We’ve already seen some animated excellence courtesy of Sony Animation on Netflix this year thanks to the arrival of The Mitchells. vs. The Machines. Get ready for a second round of greatness however as we welcome the arrival of the Wish Dragon in June 2021. We have everything you need to know about Wish Dragon on Netflix, including the plot, cast, trailer and the Netflix release date.

Wish Dragon is an upcoming internationally licensed American-Chinese Netflix Original animated adventure from Base Animation. The movie is the debut film for Base FX, and the directorial debut of Chris Appelhans. Sony also worked on the feature, with Sony Pictures Releasing as the official distributor for the movie in China.

We’ve already seen some animated Mandarin movies arrive on Netflix over the past few years, but arguably Wish Dragon is the biggest animated release from China yet.

When is the Wish Dragon Netflix release date?

Wish Dragon will be landing on Netflix on Friday, June 11th, 2021.

The American-Chinese picture will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix outside of China, where it already debuted in cinemas eariler this year.

What is the plot of Wish Dragon?

College student Din is determined to find his long-lost childhood friend, Lina, and enlists the help of Long, an all-powerful but cynical dragon that is capable of granting wishes. But the ability to wish for anything isn’t as easy as it seems, because when you can wish for anything you must decide what truly matters.

Who are the cast members of Wish Dragon?

Netflix has confirmed there will be an English dub for Wish Dragon:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Din Jimmy Wong Mulan | Video Game High School | John Dies at the End Young Din Ian Chen Shazam! | Fresh Off the Boat | A Dog’s Journey Long John Cho American Pie | Star Trek | Over the Moon Young Long Max Charles Mr. Peabody & Sherman | The Amazing Spider-Man | The Lion Guard Mrs. Song Constance Wu Crazy Rich Asians | Hustlers | Fresh Off the Boat Lina Natasha Liu Bordizzo The Society | Guns Akimbo | Hotel Mumbai Weichi Jimmy O. Yang Patriots Day | Fantasy Island | Crazy Rich Asians Pockets Aaron Yoo 21 | Disturbia | Friday the 13th Mr. Wang Will Yun Lee Altered Carbon | The Good Doxtor | Rampage Pipa God Ronny Chieng Godzilla vs. Kong | Crazy Rich Asians | Young Rock Diao Bobby Lee Paul | Pineapple Express | A Very Harold. & Kumar Christmas

We’re not sure if the Mandarin dub will be available to stream upon Wish Dragon’s Netflix release. Arguably the most exciting cast member of the movie’s Mandarin dub is Jackie Chan as Long, the wish fulfilling dragon.

Which studio produced Wish Dragon?

Credit for the animation goes to the brand new animation studio Base Animation. Wish Dragon is the debut title for the fledgling studio, which is under the umbrella of Base FX.

The studio has outlined its plan to “make world-class animation in China for China… and the world.”

What is the runtime of Wish Dragon?

As the movie has already been out for several months in China, we already know that the runtime is 98 minutes.

What language is Wish Dragon available to stream in?

An English dub has already been confirmed as we’ve listed the cast above. The Mandarin dub is likely to be available upon release, and typically Netflix provides a variety of further dubs such as Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, etc.

Are. you looking forward to the release of Wish Dragon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!