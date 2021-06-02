‘Rainbow Rangers’ Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Netflix is set to license the first season of the animated kids series Rainbow Rangers. At least 26 episodes of the show are expected and is due to release on Netflix in multiple regions in July 2021.

Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East will all be recipients of at least one season of the show at some point in July 2021. HBO Max and Prime Video are also expected to carry the show in most regions. You can see an additional region breakdown via a press release via Genius Brands.

The show has already aired in the United States with Kartoon Channel! and Nick Jr having premiered the show thus far. Nick Jr first aired the show back in November 2018.

Directed by Sean Scott the first season of Rainbow Rangers follows seven magical girls who act as guardians of the Earth and nature as a whole (all while sporting colors of the rainbow).

Each episode is around 11-minutes long and the first season is expected to be 26 episodes long on Netflix although 52 episodes were initially commissioned across two seasons.

Whether season 2 will come to Netflix is unknown but is expected at some point. Season 3, however, will be exclusive to Kartoon Channel! which is owned by Genius Brands International. Its addition to Netflix and other services will likely be in an effort to engage audiences and then search for future seasons. Whether this works in practice is another story.

We’ve seen Netflix push heavily into kids’ content over recent years whether that be via its output deal with Dreamworks TV, massive investment in Netflix Animation, or picking up licensing deals like this one. In recent months, Netflix picked up The Smurfs and has also been licensing more titles from Nickelodeon.

Are you looking forward to Rainbow Rangers hitting Netflix in July? Let us know in the comments.