New ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Trailer Drops at Netflix Tudum

Netflix’s Tudum has been full of announcements and one of them came in the form of the first full trailer for the first half of the final season of Manifest.

In case you weren’t aware, Netflix is running its annual Tudum event where it announces news, trailers, release dates and more for some of its biggest shows. Other shows to be featured include Wednesday, The Crown, Shadow and Bone, and Vikings: Valhalla.

At Tudum, Manifest featured with Melissa Roxberg and Josh Dallas from the show introducing the season four trailer. This is the first full trailer after several teasers released over the summer.

The trailer comes in at just over 2 minutes in length (2 minutes and 13 seconds, to be exact) and gives us a glimpse at what’s in store for us in season 4, volume 1.

The first 10 of the 20-episode final season hits Netflix globally on November 4th, 2022.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The first part of the trailer rewinds to season 1 to briefly recap how the story began and highlight some pivotal moments from seasons 2 and 3.

Then we dive into the new footage from season 4.

It’s got a bit of everything setting up the big stakes of the new season (where the cast are 18 months away from death day) with erupting volcanos, passengers being murdered, the black box being discovered, and the revelation that the plane didn’t fly into the storm but rather the storm flew into them.

We’ll soon update our huge guide to everything you need to know about season 4 of Manifest. That preview runs down everything from new cast members, how Netflix decided to revive the show, production updates, and much much more.

Are you looking forward to Manifest season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.