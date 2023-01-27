Nick Offerman Eyed for Role in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman is eyed to join The Umbrella Academy’s cast for its fourth and final season, What’s on Netflix has learned.

Nick Offerman will play the role of Gerald, who has been described as an “eccentric small-town mayor.” It’s also our understanding that the character of Gerald has been made for the series and is not in graphic novels.

Offerman is best known for portraying Parks and Recreation fan favorite Ron Swanson, for which he won the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. He also starred in the second season of Fargo as Karl Weathers and is currently seen in HBO’s adaptation of the Sony video game The Last of Us as Bill.

There are no further cast announcements for the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy thus far. However, we can confirm the Season 4 cast set to reprise their roles includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Further casting news will be announced at a later date.

The fourth and final season, consisting of 6 episodes, of The Umbrella Academy was announced in August 2022 and will begin filming in February 2023.

Steve Blackman had the following to say about the fourth season:

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

The cast and crew are on their way to Toronto this week! The Umbrella Academy Season 4 production starts February 6th

We aren’t expecting to see the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix until 2024. This is because filming has been confirmed to begin on February 6th, 2023, and will end on May 19th, 2023. With several months of post-production to come, we would expect to see the final season arrive on Netflix in Q1 or Q2 of 2024.

