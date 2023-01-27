‘You People’ Soundtrack: Every Song in the Netflix Movie

One of the first major Netflix movie releases of 2023 is now out globally and with it comes a great soundtrack and original score. Look no further if you’re looking for the full list of songs featured in Netflix’s You People.
Directed by Kenya Barris, You People is the new comedy movie following what happens when families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents.
The cast of the movie includes David Duchovny, Deon Cole, Eddie Murphy, Elliott Gould, Jonah Hill, Jordan Firstman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Daniel Tannenbaum is the movie’s composer, or you may know him under his professional name, Bekon. He’s produced dozens of songs and worked on movies such as The Invisible Man, Shang-chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, and Keeping Up with the Joneses.
Full Track Listing for Netflix’s You People
Let’s now take you through the full list of 29 licensed tracks featured throughout You People’s duration.
- Chitty Bang – Leikeli47
- Magic – Vince Staples, Mustard
- Fousheé – gold fronts ft. Lil Wayne
- Last Time That I Checc’d – Nipsey Hussle feat. YG
- Comfortable – GoGo Morrow
- The Payback – James Brown
- Classic – Meek Mill Feat. Swizz Beatz & Jeremih
- Pomegranate – Kota the Friend
- Stay High – Brittany Howard
- Best Part – Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.
- 6 ‘N The Mornin’ – Ice-T
- Free Your Mind – Amnesty
- 64 Years – Bekon
- Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted
- N* in Paris – Jay-Z & Kanye West
- Rise Up – Andra Day
- Calm Relax – Eric V. Hachikian
- Cuss Words – Too $hort
- All I Do Is Win – DJ Khaled feat. Ludacris, Rick Ross, T-Pain & Snoop Dogg
- Tonite – DJ Quik
- Honest – ROCCO
- Drop It Likes It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg. feat. Pharrell
- Smack a Bitch – Rico Nasty
- POPSTAR – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
- Moon River – Frank Ocean
- Dr. Music – Family Underground
- Where Did The Day Go – Wet
- Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe – Barry White
- Trauma Baby – Malcolm Mays
Spotify Playlist for Netflix’s You People
Netflix, via their Spotify hub, has also uploaded the “official playlist” for listeners. You can find the full list of songs and follow the playlist via the embedded unit below.
