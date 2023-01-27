Netflix Confirms New Seasons of Kids Series Coming in 2023

Netflix has just unveiled its preliminary slate of kids’ series for 2023. The lineup notably included the “renewals” of a series that will return for an additional season or seasons this year.

We’ve put renewal in quotations above because they’re used rather liberally, especially when it comes to animated titles. That’s because when Netflix orders animated series, it’s often done so in big batches, which are then split into different seasons.

Netflix also unveiled its slate of upcoming animated movies coming in the year, and you can expect more previews for those in the coming days and weeks here on What’s on Netflix.

In case you missed it, Netflix also recently confirmed its preliminary slate of upcoming movies for 2023.

List of Kids Shows Returning for New Seasons on Netflix in 2023

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

CoComelon (Season 7) – Coming in Feburary 2023

– Coming in Feburary 2023 Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)

Hilda (Season 3 – Final Season)

Is It Cake? (Season 2)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4)

Oddballs (Season 2) – Coming in February 2023

– Coming in February 2023 Oggy Oggy (Season 2)

Ridley Jones (Season 5)

Sharkdog (Season 3)

Sonic Prime (Season 2)

Spirit Rangers (Season 2)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2)

Surviving Summer (Season 2)

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2) – Coming in February 2023 – not labeled a Netflix Original in the US.

– Coming in February 2023 – not labeled a Netflix Original in the US. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

The Creatures Cases (Season 3 – aka Chapter 3)

The Dragon Prince (Season 5)

The Nutty Boy (Season 2)

Netflix will also license another season of Junior Baking Show in 2023 but only in the United States.

In addition to these renewals, Netflix confirmed a slate of new kids’ shows coming up in 2023, including:

Dew Drop Diaries

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

Mama K’s Team 4

My Dad The Bounty Hunter – Coming on February 9th

We Lost Our Human

What returning or new kids series are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.