Nickelodeon’s ‘Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn’ Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Following 2021’s Netflix US trend of picking up at least one Nickelodeon show a month, that continues in April 2021 with Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn which will see all four seasons hit Netflix on April 12th, 2021.

Running between 2014 and 2018 across four seasons, the Nickelodeon scripted live-action series follows a 10-year-old girl who is in constant battle with her three siblings who together form a quadruplet.

All four seasons will be on Netflix but only in the United States for now to the best of our knowledge. Having said that, both Netflix Canada and Mexico are streaming the series in some form according to Unogs. Netflix Canada for instance only is streaming a single season right now.

Reviews for the series aren’t strong. On IMDb, the series still sits at a mediocre 5.1 whereas Common Sense Media rates it a 2 out of 5 stars.

Why is Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn coming to Netflix?

Often with these Nickelodeon pickups, it’s to better help ViacomCBS’s own service now named Paramount+. It’s been the case with iCarly which had a sample of episodes to gear people up for the new revival. Similarly, Netflix picked up Henry Danger in January to help promote Paramount+. In both cases, new episodes are not expected to come to Netflix.

In the case of Nicky, Ricky Dicky, and Dawn, it’s likely to provide fans of one of Netflix’s biggest shows a rabbit hole to fall down. That’s because you may recognize one of the stars from the show, Aidan Gallagher who now is most commonly associated with Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (deep in production for season 3 right now). Or perhaps, a revival or special is on the cards for the future. We’ll have to wait and see.

