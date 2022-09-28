No, Neil Gaiman Didn’t Just Tease ‘The Sandman’ Season 2

Neil Gaiman just set Twitter alight with rumor and speculation after Tweeting a sand timer but will it be news about The Sandman season 2? Sadly not.

The Tweet in question came on September 28th from the highly active Neil Gaiman, who teased that it’s “nearly Time” but didn’t divulge any additional information about what it’s time for. It came accompanied by a 15-second clip of a sand timer front and center and sand flowing in the background.

It's nearly Time…

But for what? pic.twitter.com/wJsXkMEA1k — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 28, 2022

As you’re undoubtedly aware, The Sandman’s future at Netflix remains pending despite its impressive viewership numbers and critical acclaim following its release on the platform on August 5th, 2022.

There have been numerous teases by the crew of The Sandman and Gaiman himself about the planned season 2, but Netflix is still yet to pull the trigger.

Sadly, it looks like our wait for a second season of The Sandman on Netflix will continue as alongside Neil Gaiman tweeting the tease, Audible did too. The Amazon-owned Audible is the home of the exclusive audiobook adaptations of the comics.

This means that the announcement is almost certainly for a third volume of the Audible Original series of The Sandman, an audiobook series that first released in 2020.

Netflix’s iteration of The Sandman crossed over with the Audible audiobooks with the release of the bonus episode on August 19th. Much of the voice cast for the Audible series voiced their respective characters in a special animated segment. This included James McAvoy and Michael Sheen.

In the meantime, we reached out to superfans of the show to give us their predictions as to what will happen in The Sandman season 2 should the show get renewed.

Are you disappointed this upcoming The Sandman announcement isn’t for a second season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.