‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Netflix Colombian Drama Sets December 2024 Release

Netflix is adapting Gabriel García Marquez’s masterpiece novel One Hundred Years of Solitude. Season 1 will be released on the streaming service in December 2024. Here’s everything we know so far.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is an upcoming Colombian Netflix Original drama series and adaptation of Gabriel García Marquez’s best-selling novel. A masterpiece of Spanish-American literature, One Hundred Years of Solitude was first published in 1967. Its author, Gabriel García Marquez, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982. The novel has been sold worldwide, translated into more than 40 languages, and sold 50 million copies.

Alex García López and Laura Mora co-direct the series. José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, and Albatros González write the series, and Maria Camila Arias is the script consultant.

Dynamo is the production company behind the series, and Diego Ramírez Schrempp, Juliana Flórez Luna, Andrés Calderón, Josep Amorós, Carolina Caicedo, Alex García López, Laura Mora, José Rivera, Rodrigo García, and Gonzalo García Barcha are the executive producers.

When is One Hundred Years of Solitude coming to Netflix?

The first season of One Hundred Years of Solitude is coming to Netflix on December 11th, 2024.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the series.

What is the plot of One Hundred Years of Solitude?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for One Hundred Years of Solitude:

“The story follows cousins José and Úrsula, who get married against their parents’ wishes and leave their village to embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their voyage culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo. Several generations of the Buendía lineage will shape the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to 100 years of solitude.”

Who are the cast members of One Hundred Years of Solitude?

Eduardo De Los Reyes plays Aureliano Buendia. The actor previously starred in the Netflix Original series Furies and the Amazon Prime series Los Farad. He has also lent his voice talent in the English dubs of Netflix titles such as Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall, Illusions for Sale: The Rise and Fall of Generation Zoe, Love Is Blind: Brazil, The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo, The King Who Never Was and The Playing Card Killer. Eduardo De Los Reyes is likely playing the English dub of Aureliano Buendia.

Claudio Cataño also plays Aureliano Buendía. The actor has yet to appear in a Netflix Original but has starred in movies such as Aurora, Horizonte, Thousand Fangs, and Cochina Envidia, 2091, and La Viuda Negra.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Jerónimo Barón (Sound of Freedom) as Aureliano Buendía.

Marco González (The Dark Hour) as Jose Arcadio Buendía.

Leonardo Soto (CHV Noticias) as José Arcadio.

Susana Morales (7 Boxes) as Úrsula Iguarán.

Ella Becerra (Rigo) as Petronila.

Santiago Vasquez (Kick Me) as Aureliano Buendía.

Carlos Suárez (Money Heist) as Aureliano Iguarán.

Moreno Borja (Carmen & Lola) as Melquiades.

What is the episode count?

The first season will have eight episodes.

Alex Garciá López directed episodes 1, 2, 3, 7, and 8. He had the following to say about the adaptation:

““When diving into the adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, my intention was to create something authentic that carries the stature of an international production, because the story deserves it.””

Meanwhile, Laura Mora directed episodes 4, 5, and 6. She also shared her thoughts on working on the adaptation:

“As a filmmaker, and as a Colombian, it has been an honor and a huge challenge to work on a project as complex and that carries as much responsibility as One Hundred Years of Solitude, always striving to understand the difference between the literary and audiovisual languages, and to be able to construct images that contain the beauty, poetry, and depth of a work that has impacted the entire world. We’ve done it with love and respect for the novel, with the support of an exceptional technical and human team.”

When will the second season be released on Netflix?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce when the second season will be released.

Given the December 2024 release for season 1, we’d expect the second season to be released within the first few months of 2025.

