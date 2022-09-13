New Releases on Netflix: September 13th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily comprehensive daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the US. Below, we’ll provide you all the daily new releases on Netflix in the US and also check in with what’s trending in the three top 10 lists for September 13th, 2022.

Lots to look forward to on Netflix later in the week, including a few licensed movies like Bad Words and This is the End. We’ll also see new Netflix Originals such as Do Revenge and Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.

On the chopping block this week regarding removals is the complete collection of Saved by the Bell, which will depart exclusively for Peacock on September 15th. The Netflix Original series Ad Vitam leaves later in the week too.

Best New Movies and New Series on Netflix

Colette (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Wash Westmoreland

Cast: Keira Knightley, Fiona Shaw, Dominic West

Writer: Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Runtime: 111 mins

Netflix actually has a pretty good collection of Keira Knightley entries but perhaps now topping the list is this new period drama where she plays the role of Colette.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie which The Guardian called a “gritty, glamorous biopic”:

“Transported to glittering Paris, a woman ghostwrites for her husband and, empowered by success, fights for her identity as a writer and freethinker.”

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Aoi Yûki, Kenichiro Ohashi, Zach Aguilar

One of Netflix’s growing slate of video game adaptations is the new anime series based on the CD Projekt Red franchise, Cyberpunk.

The new batsh*t insane series sees you transported into a world where corruption runs deep and the average citizen has body-enhancing implants. The series has you following a talented but reckless street kid striving to become a mercenary outlaw known as an edgerunner.

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week So Far

2 New Movies Added Today

Colette (2018) – R – English

– R – English Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Jo Koy owns the stage in a rousing stand-up set about public sneezing, perseverance, the indignities of sleep apnea and getting lost in the Philippines.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

– TV-PG – English – Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything! Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English In the Dark (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – Murphy Mason is making the least out of life, until her friend is murdered. Forced to investigate, she finds herself entangled in Chicago’s drug world.

– TV-14 – English – Murphy Mason is making the least out of life, until her friend is murdered. Forced to investigate, she finds herself entangled in Chicago’s drug world. Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – After 10 years, a woman returns to her sleepy hometown and discovers her high-school crush is also an unusual foreigner.

Top 10s on Netflix for September 13th, 2022

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

End of the Road Morbius Despicable Me 2 Despicable Me Me Time Friday No Limit Love in the Villa Sing 2 Next Friday

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix

Cobra Kai Devil in Ohio The Imperfects The Crown Narco-Saints Diary of a Gigolo Dated and Related I Survived a Crime Stranger Things Partner Track

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix

Despicable Me 2 Despicable Me Sing 2 CoComelon Junior Baking Show The Cuphead Show! Yours, Mine and Ours The Spy Next Door Sam & Cat Barbie: Mermaid Power

What are you currently watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.