New Releases on Netflix: September 13th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily comprehensive daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the US. Below, we’ll provide you all the daily new releases on Netflix in the US and also check in with what’s trending in the three top 10 lists for September 13th, 2022.
Lots to look forward to on Netflix later in the week, including a few licensed movies like Bad Words and This is the End. We’ll also see new Netflix Originals such as Do Revenge and Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.
On the chopping block this week regarding removals is the complete collection of Saved by the Bell, which will depart exclusively for Peacock on September 15th. The Netflix Original series Ad Vitam leaves later in the week too.
Best New Movies and New Series on Netflix
Colette (2018)
Genre: Biography, Drama, History
Director: Wash Westmoreland
Cast: Keira Knightley, Fiona Shaw, Dominic West
Writer: Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Runtime: 111 mins
Netflix actually has a pretty good collection of Keira Knightley entries but perhaps now topping the list is this new period drama where she plays the role of Colette.
Here’s what you can expect from the movie which The Guardian called a “gritty, glamorous biopic”:
“Transported to glittering Paris, a woman ghostwrites for her husband and, empowered by success, fights for her identity as a writer and freethinker.”
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Aoi Yûki, Kenichiro Ohashi, Zach Aguilar
One of Netflix’s growing slate of video game adaptations is the new anime series based on the CD Projekt Red franchise, Cyberpunk.
The new batsh*t insane series sees you transported into a world where corruption runs deep and the average citizen has body-enhancing implants. The series has you following a talented but reckless street kid striving to become a mercenary outlaw known as an edgerunner.
Full List of New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week So Far
2 New Movies Added Today
- Colette (2018) – R – English
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Jo Koy owns the stage in a rousing stand-up set about public sneezing, perseverance, the indignities of sleep apnea and getting lost in the Philippines.
4 New TV Series Added Today
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- In the Dark (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – Murphy Mason is making the least out of life, until her friend is murdered. Forced to investigate, she finds herself entangled in Chicago’s drug world.
- Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – After 10 years, a woman returns to her sleepy hometown and discovers her high-school crush is also an unusual foreigner.
Top 10s on Netflix for September 13th, 2022
Top 10 Movies on Netflix
- End of the Road
- Morbius
- Despicable Me 2
- Despicable Me
- Me Time
- Friday
- No Limit
- Love in the Villa
- Sing 2
- Next Friday
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix
- Cobra Kai
- Devil in Ohio
- The Imperfects
- The Crown
- Narco-Saints
- Diary of a Gigolo
- Dated and Related
- I Survived a Crime
- Stranger Things
- Partner Track
Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix
- Despicable Me 2
- Despicable Me
- Sing 2
- CoComelon
- Junior Baking Show
- The Cuphead Show!
- Yours, Mine and Ours
- The Spy Next Door
- Sam & Cat
- Barbie: Mermaid Power
