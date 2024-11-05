Netflix Games Shelves Plans to Release ‘Placid Plastic Duck’

In late summer, Netflix soft-launched a new mobile port of the simulation game Placid Plastic Duck Simulator by Turbolento Games. Months later, Netflix has shelved all plans to release the game with the planned extra content and released it as DLC for existing game versions.

First released on platforms like Steam and the Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2023, the simulation game has created a cult following. The Italian indie studio Turbolento Games is behind the title. As is the case with many Netflix games lately, they first soft launch in select Asian territories to test out capabilities and check for major bugs before rolling out to Netflix’s overall subscriber base.

The official description on the Google Play and App Store page, which have both now been deleted after its last update on August 2nd, describe the game as follows:

“Bask in the peace and quiet of life as a rubber duck while you float atop the waves of a sparkling swimming pool alongside a flock of friends. No rules; just vibes. This extremely chill idle simulation game is an anti-stress experiment to induce calm and bliss. Choose a relaxing 3D environment for a reinvigorating stay: a seaside pool, a mountain pool surrounded by snow or — if you’re feeling adventurous — a pool in space. Exclusively for Netflix members, there’s even a new luxurious pool on top of a skyscraper! And you’re not alone: More than 100 unique ducks may drop into the pool to join you over time, each showcasing their own special style. (The “Ducks, Please,” “Duck Addiction” and “So Many Ducks” DLC packs are included in this edition). These ducks interact with the environment and each other in funny and surprising ways. Bob on the water, sunbathe, dip your beak or go down the slide. The radio is playing a nostalgic tune. Night falls. Look at the stars. Turn off the radio and listen to the waves in the dark. Dream. Now the sun is rising. The sky is blue. An airplane is rushing to get somewhere. Somewhere, there’s stuff to do. Not for you. Float in the present moment. Relax and enjoy duck life. Everything is going to be all right.”

Netflix was due to receive an exclusive level for the game, Rooftop One Percent, as well as some custom duck designs. However, that former level has now been released as a separate DLC.

Tidbits began dropping in the official Discord server for the game that it would no longer be released on Netflix but no official word came from the developers themselves. When we asked for an official comment, Netflix confirmed that they would no longer be releasing the game but did not elaborate on any particular reason why.

This marks the third Netflix mobile game to be shelved since Netflix launched its mobile game initiative in late 2021, although this is under different circumstances. We’re referring to Samurai Showdown and WrestleQuest, which were both removed in mid-2023, although expected performance issues were the reason there.

Do not worry, though, as Netflix Games has lots more in store for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. It just soft-launched Civilization VI in select regions for an imminent global release. We’re tracking all the upcoming Netflix mobile games here.

