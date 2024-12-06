Peacock Original ‘Departure’ Sets Arrival on Netflix in Select Regions

Multiple seasons of the Peacock Original series Departure, created by Vince Shiao and Malcolm MacRury, are headed to Netflix in the New Year but only in select regions. A notice confirms that at least two seasons (possibly even three) will stream starting from January 1st, 2025.

The Canadian-produced series first began airing Global in Canada back in 2020 with three seasons ultimately produced through 2023. Peacock released seasons 1 and 2 in the United States, although the third season never did drop on the service and, as we looked this morning, doesn’t stream there anymore. Welcome to streaming in the modern era!

The series, which has shades of Manifest in it, follows Kendra Malley, the lead investigator tasked with delving into a series of shocking incidents, from high-speed train crashes to passenger planes going missing. It was and is relatively well-reviewed, with a 6.9 on IMDb.

The cast includes Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Kris Holden-Ried, Florence Ordesh, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, and Mark Rendall.

The series’ arrival is mostly across Europe and Latin America. Netflix in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina are among the regions that are getting the series. Check your local listings to see if you’re due to get the new series inbound.

Based on our research, Netflix in the United States, Australia, and Canada are not currently among the countries set to receive the show. Should that change, we’ll keep you posted both here and on our full list of new arrivals for January 2025.

Peacock Originals coming to Netflix isn’t exactly new. Netflix has licensed a number of titles from their library and, even in the case of Girls5eva, saved one, too. Netflix has also carried Supernatural Academy, and One of Us Is Lying the streamer too.

