Netflix News Sports

‘Six Nations: Full Contact’ Renewal Confirmed & Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2025

Netflix's second season of Six Nations: Full Contact kicks off in January 2025.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Six Nations Full Contact Season Netflix January

Picture: Six Nations: Full Contact – Box to Box Films / Netflix

As we look ahead to the New Year, the Six Nations will soon be upon us, and with it, the return of Box to Box Film’s docuseries Six Nations: Full Contact. Coming to Netflix in January 2025, subscribers will once again have inside access to the rugby stars of the Six Nations as Ireland defend their title as Champions.

Six Nations: Full Contact is a Netflix Original sports docuseries produced by F1: Drive to Survive producer Box to Box Films. It is centered around the events of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, the annual Rugby competition between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

When is Six Nations: Full Contact coming to Netflix?

The official Six Nations YouTube Channel released a trailer for the second season, which confirmed the series renewal, but the trailer did not give a release date.

However, we have heard that a preliminary release date of January 29th, 2025, has been set.

What is the episode count?

The first season had an episode count of eight, and we expect the second season to follow in the same footsteps.

Six Nations Full Contact Wales Millenium Stadium Season Netflix

Picture: Principality Stadium, the home of Wales Rugby.

We also expect representatives from each competing team as Box to Box Films go behind the scenes as subscribers get inside access to their lives and families.

Six Nations Full Contact England Vs Scotland Season Netflix

Picture: England vs. Scotland in the Six Nations – Box-to-Box Films / Netflix

How did the first season perform?

Thanks to the engagement report from the first half of 2024, we learned that the series was watched for 14.7 million hours, equating to 2.6 million views.

Six Nations Full Contact Season Netflix January Screenshot

Picture: Screenshot from the Six Nations: Full Contact s2 trailer.

The number of hours viewed is significantly fewer than F1: Drive to Survive, but 2.6 million views are nothing to scoff over. What is arguably more important is that the series performed well in the UK, making it to the top three on only the second day of its release.

Hopefully, the second season will have an even better performance.

Six Nations Full Contact England Vs Wales Millenium Stadium Season Netflix

Picture: England vs Wales – Box to Box Films / Netflix

Are you looking forward to watching the second season of Six Nations: Full Contact? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News

Netflix Spanish Hospital Drama 'Breathless' Renewed for Season 2 Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Spanish Hospital Drama 'Breathless' Renewed for Season 2
What Time Will The Sabrina Carpenter Special Be On Netflix? Is It Live? Article Teaser Photo

What Time Will The Sabrina Carpenter Special Be On Netflix? Is It Live?
'Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole' Netflix Series Wraps Filming Ahead of 2026 Release Article Teaser Photo

'Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole' Netflix Series Wraps Filming Ahead of 2026 Release
Italian Series 'Public Disorder' (A.C.A.B.) Sets January 2025 Netflix Debut Article Teaser Photo

Italian Series 'Public Disorder' (A.C.A.B.) Sets January 2025 Netflix Debut