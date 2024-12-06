‘Six Nations: Full Contact’ Renewal Confirmed & Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2025

As we look ahead to the New Year, the Six Nations will soon be upon us, and with it, the return of Box to Box Film’s docuseries Six Nations: Full Contact. Coming to Netflix in January 2025, subscribers will once again have inside access to the rugby stars of the Six Nations as Ireland defend their title as Champions.

Six Nations: Full Contact is a Netflix Original sports docuseries produced by F1: Drive to Survive producer Box to Box Films. It is centered around the events of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, the annual Rugby competition between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

The official Six Nations YouTube Channel released a trailer for the second season, which confirmed the series renewal, but the trailer did not give a release date.

However, we have heard that a preliminary release date of January 29th, 2025, has been set.

What is the episode count?

The first season had an episode count of eight, and we expect the second season to follow in the same footsteps.

We also expect representatives from each competing team as Box to Box Films go behind the scenes as subscribers get inside access to their lives and families.

How did the first season perform?

Thanks to the engagement report from the first half of 2024, we learned that the series was watched for 14.7 million hours, equating to 2.6 million views.

The number of hours viewed is significantly fewer than F1: Drive to Survive, but 2.6 million views are nothing to scoff over. What is arguably more important is that the series performed well in the UK, making it to the top three on only the second day of its release.

Hopefully, the second season will have an even better performance.

Are you looking forward to watching the second season of Six Nations: Full Contact? Let us know in the comments below!