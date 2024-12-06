What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 6th, 2024

As we welcome the year’s final month, 67 new movies and TV shows have been added to the UK library this week.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Black Doves (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji

Keira Knightley’s first Netflix Original sees her sharing the screen with Paddington’s Ben Whishaw, who trades in his blue raincoat and marmalade sandwiches for guns and murder.

When the lover of a spy married to a politician is murdered, the death of a Chinese ambassador and the kidnap of his daughter threaten world peace.

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Ali Wong, Lori Tan Chinn, Bowen Yang, Lucy Lui

Netflix’s latest new animated series stars a fun and talented voice cast, an excellent score, and a fun story subscribers are sure to love.

Jentry Chau, a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town, finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress. With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school.

Scream 6 (2023)

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin , Tyler Gillett

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding

The return of the Scream franchise saw the addition of cast members such as Jenna Ortega and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Determined to move on from the trauma of the Woodsboro murders, the survivors move to New York City, but what was meant to be a fresh start turns into a living nightmare when a new Ghostface appears.

47 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 6th, 2024

A Farewell for Lili (2022)

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

Blue Lagoon (1980)

Camp Crasher (2024) N

Closing Dynasty (2023)

Dangerous (2022)

Devil’s Workshop (2022)

Doubt (2008)

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch (2018)

Filth (2013)

Firecracker (2022)

Half Past Dead (2002)

Harriet (2019)

Heartbreak Motel (2024)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

I Spy (2002)

Inheritance (2022)

Jigra (2024)

Mama’s Retreat (2021)

Maple Leaf Dreams (2024)

Mary (2024) N

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

One Piece Film: Red (2022)

Ostimator (2023)

Philomena (2013)

Prisoners (2013)

Quinceañero (2021)

Revolver (2005)

Ro and the Stardust (2022)

Scream VEdit (2023)

SK21 (2024)

Slam Dunk (2022)

Sleeping Princess (2024)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Subservience (2024)

That Christmas (2024) N

The Blue Drum (2022)

The Braid of Time (2020)

The Children’s Train (2024) N

The Holiday (2006)

The Missing (2003)

The Offering (2022)

The Pembrokeshire Murders (Limited Series)

The Resemblance (2022)

The Siguapa of Siempre (2021)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 6th, 2024

Beastars (Season 3 Part 1) N

Beautiful Life (Season 1)

Beyond Evil (Limited Series)

Black Doves (Season 1) N

Echoes of the Past (Season 1) N

Gurren Lagann (Season 1)

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld (Season 1) N

Jin (2 Seasons)

Naruto (Season 1)

The Walk-In (Season 1)

Tomorrow and I (Season 1) N

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 6th, 2024

24 Hours in Waitrose (2023)

Biggest Heist Ever (2024) N

BORDERLESS Ae! group’s debut tour (Season 1)

Churchill at War (Season 1) N

Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron (2024)

The Only Girl in the Orchestra (2024) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 6th, 2024

Fujii Kaze Stadium Live “Feelin’ Good” (2024)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 6th, 2024

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 3) N

1 New Stand-Up Comedy Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 6th, 2024

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It (2024) N

