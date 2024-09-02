‘Peaky Blinders’ Netflix Movie: Barry Keoghan Joins the Cast & What We Know So Far

Over the past few years, we knew plans were in motion to produce a Peaky Blinders movie on Netflix. We now have official confirmation that the film has been greenlit, with Barry Keoghan joining the cast and academy-award-winning actor Cillian Murphy will return to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby.

We last spoke about the subject two years ago, after the sixth and final season of the British drama was released on Netflix in June 2022.

On June 4th, 2024, Deadline confirmed that Netflix had officially given the green light for the Peaky Blinders movie.

Thanks to the global pandemic, which severely impacted the production of the sixth season, the idea of concluding Tommy Shelby’s story as a movie rather than a seventh season was born. Steven Knight, the creator and showrunner of Peaky Blinders, had openly discussed plans for a film as early as 2021.

Steven Knight had the following to say about the movie;

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Tom Harper has been confirmed as the movie’s director. He previously directed the second half of the first season of Peaky Blinders and is no stranger to the production.

Harper had the following to say about the movie;

“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

Who is in the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie?

To no one’s surprise, Cillian Murphy will return to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby. Since the end of the sixth season, Murphy has been open and honest about his willingness to return to the role of Tommy Shelby, but was glad to have a break, which he thought was “good for everyone.” Suffice it to say he’s used that time extremely well by going on to be an Academy-Award-winning actor, earning the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic-drama Oppenheimer.

Murphy reportedly told Deadline the following;

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

On August 30th, Netflix announced that Barry Keoghan had joined the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie. His role in the film has yet to be revealed. Keoghan is one of Ireland’s most popular actors after starring in films such as Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin, Eternals, and The Batman as the next iteration of The Joker.

As for television, Keoghan has starred in several popular shows such as Chernobyl, Top Boy, and Masters of the Air.

As for the remaining cast, it’s currently under wraps, which cast members from the series will return to reprise their roles.

What is the production status?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production / Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 05/06/2024)

Deadline’s report confirms that production will begin later in 2024. However, multiple sources have reported that filming will start sometime in September 2024.

The filming will take place in Birmingham, England, and the UK.

What is the plot of the Peaky Blinders movie?

All current details of the plot have been kept under wraps. However, in April 2022, Deadline reported that Knight confirmed the story would occur during World War 2.

What does this mean for World War 1 veteran Tommy Shelby? Enemies at home, such as the fascist Oswald Mosely, may keep Shelby occupied, not to mention the likes of Boston gangster Jack Nelson or the widow of his cousin Michael, Gina Gray.

Birmingham was one of the most heavily bombed cities in the UK during the Blitz. Between August 1940 and April 1943, the city was bombed extensively by the German Air Force, which saw thousands of civilians killed and injured, alongside thousands of homes and hundreds of factories destroyed.

When is the Peaky Blinders movie coming to Netflix?

Given that filming is due to take place later this year, it is highly unlikely that it will arrive in 2024.

A spring or summer 2025 release for the movie is most likely.

For now, we are waiting for Netflix to make an official announcement.

Will the film be available on Netflix in the UK?

Nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing. Given that the series was a BBC production, it wouldn’t surprise us if the movie was broadcast on BBC One and then released on Netflix UK at a later date.

