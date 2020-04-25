‘Ponysitters Club’ Season 3: Did Netflix Cancel?

Ponysitters Club is one of the many live-action kids series Netflix has released over the years. Given it’s harder to keep up with kids titles on Netflix and their development it’s never been announced whether Ponysitters Club will return for a season 3. Sadly, it looks like that won’t be the case.

The Canadian series has released two seasons onto Netflix so far with the first arriving in August 2018 with a full second season added only a few months afterward in November 2018.

Based on the book by Victoria Carson, the kids series is about a group of friends rehoming animals on her family ranch.

20 episodes in total were released onto Netflix globally.

Ponysitters Club has likely finished after two seasons

Officially, we’re not expecting to ever hear about the future of the show. With that said, it’s safe to assume it won’t be renewed for season 3.

The fact it’s coming up on the second year without a new season speaks volumes and assumes the show has been canceled.

Social media accounts for the show have been inactive since the middle of last year.

Some other evidence that the show is over is that on the production companies’ website, the show is listed in its full slate library as opposed to its current projects. We’ve also reached out to Brain Power Studio for comment.

You can, however, still find some of the cast members on Twitter. Khiyla Aynne is often posting throwback photos.

Hi peeps! 🐥 It’s SPRING! 🌻 Throwback to this day on set 🎬 when we got to hang out with some really cool chicks! 🐤 @netflix

.

FUN FACTS: Ponysitters Club 🐴 was the very first 📺 series that I booked! I played the role of Trish. When we started filming I was only 9 years old. pic.twitter.com/X1z7HKx3bg — Khiyla Aynne (@khiyla_aynne) March 22, 2020

Looking for something similar to watch on Netflix? Free Rein is an obvious place to start although it’s not clear whether that show will return for a fourth season.

Project MC2, Mako Mermaids, and H20 Just Add Water all have similar vibes. If you’re looking for something more adult, Heartland is another good pick.

Do you wish Ponysitters Club got a third season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.