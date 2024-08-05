What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 5th to 11th, 2024

After a busy week of releases last week, Netflix is following it up with another batch of titles this week, headlined by the fourth and final season of Netflix’s flagship comic book adaptation series: The Umbrella Academy. Here’s everything set to arrive and leave Netflix US from August 5th through 11th.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Reminiscence (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

In case you haven’t noticed, Hugh Jackman is everywhere at the moment. Starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in the blockbuster hit Deadpool vs. Wolverine, the star has returned to his Marvel roots. One of his other recent roles was in Reminiscence, which Warner Bros. Pictures released in 2021 as part of their project popcorn initiative.

The movie has a mix of genres, with there being a sprinkling of sci-fi, romance, thriller, and mystery, with the plot revolving around a private investigator who gets involved with a new subject by exploring her mind and past. Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton also star.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It’s the end of the road for the Hargreaves, who will bow out this week with the fourth and final season of the comic book adaptation series that’s been on our screens since 2019.

Now powerless, the Hargreaves have all been dispersed since the conclusion of season 3, but a new final threat emerges known as The Keepers.

While the originally planned spin-off is no longer happening at Netflix, we should take comfort in the fact that The Umbrella Academy is coming to a planned end and is going out on a high note despite some clouds above the creator’s conduct.

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix has been the streaming home to The Great British Baking Show for the past several years, and hoping to be the American equivalent is Blue Ribbon Baking Championship. This show takes the concept of the British show and adds a nostalgic county fair twist, along with a cash prize for the winner.

What’s Coming To Netflix This Week

Reminder: This list is primarily for Netflix in the United States – other regions’ lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 10) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Reminiscence (2021)

Rising Impact (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Influencer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Downtown Owl (2023)

Lolo and the Kid (2024) Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: UK (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Reality dating series. Week 1 – August 7th – Episodes 1–4 Week 2 – August 14th – Episodes 5–9 Week 3 – August 21st – Episodes 10–11

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 8th

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) Netflix Original

Shahmaran (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 9th

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Season 1) Netflix Original

Inside the Mind of a Dog (2024) Netflix Original

Mission: Cross (2024) Netflix Original

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024) Netflix Original

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 3) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Romance in the House (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Night School (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on August 5th

Forgiven (2020)

The Re-Education of Molly Singer (2023)

Leaving Netflix on August 6th

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That (2016)

Leaving Netflix on August 7th

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – All Versions Departing

Leaving Netflix on August 9th

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State (2019)

