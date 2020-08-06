Go Go Power Rangers! One of the most iconic children’s franchises of all time, Power Rangers has been available to stream on Netflix since 2016, entertaining millions of children, and nostalgic adults around the world.
For those new to the franchise, or returning after many years, we’ve put together a beginner’s guide to Power Rangers on Netflix. Included in the guide are the introduction and brief history of the franchise, where to begin, along with the full list and chronological order of every Power Rangers movie and TV series on Netflix.
Who and what are the Power Rangers?
A worldwide phenomenon that started in the 90s, the Power Rangers is a live-action superhero television series created by Haim Saban and is based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise Super Sentai.
The original iteration of the series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, takes place on Earth, in the modern-day when the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa is released from her ancient prison after 10,000 years and plans to conquer the planet. To defeat his old nemesis, the ancient galactic hero Zordon recruits five teenagers, gifting them with the power coins and granting them the ability to transform into the super-powered team known as the Power Rangers.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is easily is the most iconic of the entire franchise, but since the series release in 1993, there has been a further 26 seasons, and 21 different iterations of the superpowered teams.
Each new season would bring a new theme to the table, and across the franchise’s history, we’ve seen the Power Rangers become Ninjas, Pirates, Time Travelers, Deep-Space Explorers, amongst many others.
Power Rangers are color-coded, with the Red Ranger typically taking the mantle as the “leader” of the team.
Toy Selling Powerhouse
By 2001, the Power Rangers were estimated to have made over $6 billion in toy sales.
The franchise no longer generates the same level of toy sales as it once did in the 90s, but it still continues to make millions of dollars every year.
Which Power Rangers series should I start first?
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 145
Runtime: 20 Minutes
Cast: Jason David Frank, Austin St. John, Thuy Trang, Walter Jones, Billy Cranston
The largest sub-plot of the entire series is based around Zordon, and takes place from season 1 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and ends with the final episode of Power Rangers: In Space. Each respective season thereafter is relatively self-contained and confined to defeating the leader of the new evil force threatening to destroy the home of the Power Rangers.
As the most iconic and beloved team of the franchise, you should begin your Power Rangers binge with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Once you’ve completed Mighty Morphin, you should continue down the list we’ve created below.
Full List & Chronological Order of Power Rangers Series on Netflix
Below is the full list, and the chronological order of all of the Power Rangers series available to stream on Netflix:
|Season
|Title
|Seasons
|Episodes
|Aired
|1-3
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
|3
|145
|August 1993 – November 1995
|3.5
|Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers
|1
|10
|February 1996 – February 1996
|4
|Power Rangers: Zeo
|1
|50
|April 1996 – November 1996
|5
|Power Rangers: Turbo
|1
|45
|April 1997 – November 1997
|6
|Power Rangers: In Space
|1
|43
|February 1998 – November 1998
|7
|Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy
|1
|45
|February 1999 – December 1999
|8
|Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue
|1
|40
|February 2000 – November 2000
|9
|Power Rangers: Time Force
|1
|40
|February 2001 – November 2001
|10
|Power Rangers: Wild Force
|1
|40
|February 2002 – November 2002
|11
|Power Rangers: Ninja Storm
|1
|38
|February 2003 – November 2003
|12
|Power Rangers: Dino Thunder
|1
|38
|February 2004 – November 2004
|13
|Power Rangers: SPD
|1
|38
|February 2005 – November 2005
|14
|Power Rangers: Mystic Force
|1
|32
|February 2006 – November 2006
|15
|Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive
|1
|32
|February 2007 – November 2007
|16
|Power Rangers: Jungle Fury
|1
|32
|February 2008 – November 2008
|17
|Power Rangers: RPM
|1
|32
|March 2009 – December 2009
|18
|Power Rangers: Samurai
|1
|23
|February 2011 – December 2011
|19
|Power Rangers: Super Samurai
|1
|22
|February 2012 – December 2012
|20
|Power Rangers: Megaforce
|1
|22
|February 2013 – December 2013
|21
|Power Rangers: Super Megaforce
|1
|20
|February 2014 – November 2014
|22
|Power Rangers: Dino Charge
|1
|22
|February 2015 – December 2015
|23
|Power Rangers: Super Dino Charge
|1
|22
|January 2016 – December 2016
|24
|Power Rangers: Ninja Steel
|1
|22
|January 2017 – December 2017
|25
|Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel
|1
|22
|January 2018 – December 2018
|26
|Power Rangers: Beast Morphers
|1
|22
|March 2019 – December 2019
In total, you have 897 episodes of Power Rangers ready to binge on Netflix right now. That equates to an astonishing (and approximate) 17,940 minutes, or 299 hours!
Full List & Chronological Order of Power Rangers Movies/TV Specials on Netflix
Below is the full list, and the chronological order of all of the Power Rangers movies/tv specials available to stream on Netflix:
|Title
|Released
|Power Rangers: Samurai: Party Monsters
|October 2011
|Power Rangers: Samurai: Clash of the Red Rangers
|November 2011
|Power Rangers: Samurai: Christmas Together Friends Forever
|December 2011
|Power Rangers: Super Samurai Trickster Treat
|October 2012
|Power Rangers: Megaforce: Raising Spirits
|October 2013
|Power Rangers: Megaforce: Roboknight Before Christmas
|December 2013
|Power Rangers: Super Megaforce: Legendary Battle
|November 2014
Why can’t I stream all of the Power Rangers movies on Netflix?
Many fans will have realized that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, amongst other films, aren’t available to stream on Netflix. Which means, this could be an issue with the distribution rights. The franchise has traded hands over the years, going from Disney back to Haim Saban and eventually sold to Hasbro.
When Hasbro bought the Power Rangers franchise from Saban, the agreement included “all related intellectual property, category rights, and content libraries owned by Saban Properties and its affiliates.” It can be assumed that all of the movies were included in the agreement.
The likeliest scenario is Netflix’s deal to acquire the streaming rights to the full Power Rangers library didn’t include the cinematic releases. We could see the movies arrive on Netflix at a later date.
