Go Go Power Rangers! One of the most iconic children’s franchises of all time, Power Rangers has been available to stream on Netflix since 2016, entertaining millions of children, and nostalgic adults around the world.

For those new to the franchise, or returning after many years, we’ve put together a beginner’s guide to Power Rangers on Netflix. Included in the guide are the introduction and brief history of the franchise, where to begin, along with the full list and chronological order of every Power Rangers movie and TV series on Netflix.

Who and what are the Power Rangers?

A worldwide phenomenon that started in the 90s, the Power Rangers is a live-action superhero television series created by Haim Saban and is based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise Super Sentai.

The original iteration of the series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, takes place on Earth, in the modern-day when the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa is released from her ancient prison after 10,000 years and plans to conquer the planet. To defeat his old nemesis, the ancient galactic hero Zordon recruits five teenagers, gifting them with the power coins and granting them the ability to transform into the super-powered team known as the Power Rangers.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is easily is the most iconic of the entire franchise, but since the series release in 1993, there has been a further 26 seasons, and 21 different iterations of the superpowered teams.

Each new season would bring a new theme to the table, and across the franchise’s history, we’ve seen the Power Rangers become Ninjas, Pirates, Time Travelers, Deep-Space Explorers, amongst many others.

Power Rangers are color-coded, with the Red Ranger typically taking the mantle as the “leader” of the team.

Toy Selling Powerhouse

By 2001, the Power Rangers were estimated to have made over $6 billion in toy sales.

The franchise no longer generates the same level of toy sales as it once did in the 90s, but it still continues to make millions of dollars every year.

Which Power Rangers series should I start first?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 145

Runtime: 20 Minutes

Cast: Jason David Frank, Austin St. John, Thuy Trang, Walter Jones, Billy Cranston

The largest sub-plot of the entire series is based around Zordon, and takes place from season 1 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and ends with the final episode of Power Rangers: In Space. Each respective season thereafter is relatively self-contained and confined to defeating the leader of the new evil force threatening to destroy the home of the Power Rangers.

As the most iconic and beloved team of the franchise, you should begin your Power Rangers binge with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Once you’ve completed Mighty Morphin, you should continue down the list we’ve created below.

Full List & Chronological Order of Power Rangers Series on Netflix

Below is the full list, and the chronological order of all of the Power Rangers series available to stream on Netflix:

In total, you have 897 episodes of Power Rangers ready to binge on Netflix right now. That equates to an astonishing (and approximate) 17,940 minutes, or 299 hours!

Full List & Chronological Order of Power Rangers Movies/TV Specials on Netflix

Below is the full list, and the chronological order of all of the Power Rangers movies/tv specials available to stream on Netflix:

Why can’t I stream all of the Power Rangers movies on Netflix?

Many fans will have realized that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, amongst other films, aren’t available to stream on Netflix. Which means, this could be an issue with the distribution rights. The franchise has traded hands over the years, going from Disney back to Haim Saban and eventually sold to Hasbro.

When Hasbro bought the Power Rangers franchise from Saban, the agreement included “all related intellectual property, category rights, and content libraries owned by Saban Properties and its affiliates.” It can be assumed that all of the movies were included in the agreement.

The likeliest scenario is Netflix’s deal to acquire the streaming rights to the full Power Rangers library didn’t include the cinematic releases. We could see the movies arrive on Netflix at a later date.

Which is your favorite Power Rangers series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!