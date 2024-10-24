Since 2020, Love Is Blind has dominated the reality dating scene on Netflix. The show continues to impress with millions of views and over a billion hours watched. But if you’re looking for even more Love Is Blind on Netflix, several more spin-offs are ready to be binged. Here’s every Love Is Blind series on Netflix.

Created by Chris Coelen, Love Is Blind is Netflix’s most successful reality television series to date. The show, which Nick and Vanessa Lachey host, acts as a social experiment where a group of singles looking for love will date, get to know each other, fall in love, and get engaged all before meeting in person for the first time.

How many Love Is Blind shows are there on Netflix?

At the time of writing, there are seven Love Is Blind shows on Netflix. Four of which were added in 2024.

How has Love Is Blind Performed on Netflix?

Since its debut in 2020, Love Is Blind has been one of the strongest-performing reality television shows on Netflix, amassing millions worldwide views.

Starting in 2023, Netflix has begun releasing bi-yearly engagement reports, revealing the full extent of its viewership across the thousands of different titles on the platform from across the globe.

Between January 2023 and June 2024, the total number of views across all seven of the current Love Is Blind series is 98.7 million! By hours viewed, this equates to over 1.2 billion! With numbers that big, it’s obvious why Netflix continues to renew and seek more spin-offs of their hit reality series.

More Love Is Blind Seasons Coming to Netflix

There are even more Love Is Blind shows coming soon, including Argentina, Germany, and Italy!

At this rate, there will be a Love Is Blind in nearly every country on Netflix.

Fans of Love Is Blind should seek out the spin-offs from other countries. Not only has the show been a fantastic social experiment, but each spin-off from each respective country offers its audience insight and education on how dating, love, and marriage differ from culture to culture.

Are you a fan of Love Is Blind? What’s your favorite season and couple? Let us know in the comments below!