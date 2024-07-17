‘Romance in the House’ JTBC K-Drama Coming to Netflix in August 2024

JTBC’s new weekly K-drama, Romance in the House, will surely excite Netflix subscribers as it launches in August 2024. We’re keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about the K-drama, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix episode release schedule.

Romance in the House is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series directed by Kim Da Ye (Salon De Nabi).

When is Romance in the House coming to Netflix?

The first Romance in the House episode will be released on Netflix on August 10th, 2024.

There will be twelve episodes, with brand-new episodes released on Saturdays and Sundays for six weeks. The finale will be released on Sunday, September 15th, 2024.

The approximate runtime of each episode has yet to be revealed.

Romance in the House episode release schedule

Episodes of Romance in the House will be released on the South Korean cable network JTBC before being released on Netflix shortly.

Episode Title 1 10/08/2024 2 11/08/2024 3 17/08/2024 4 18/08/2024 5 24/08/2024 6 25/08/2024 7 31/08/2024 8 01/09/2024 9 07/09/2024 10 08/08/2024 11 14/09/2024 12 15/09/2024

What is the plot of Romance in the House?

Byun Moo Jin, an ambitious businessman, has let his failed ventures get in the way of his family, causing them to cut him off and his wife, Geum Ae Yeon, to divorce him. Years later, their children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are grown up. Having watched their single mother struggle to raise them, both have been deeply affected, with Mi Rae determined to be someone her mother can rely upon, while Hyun Jae grew up as the family’s troublemaker. Their lives are thrown into chaos once more when Moo Jin returns, and it reveals he is now the owner of the building where they live and wishes to reunite with his ex-wife. However, Mi Rae strongly opposes this. Meanwhile, Hyun Jae couldn’t be happier with their father’s attempt at reuniting the family.

Who are the cast members of Romance in the House?

There are four confirmed leads for Romance in the House: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Jee Soo, Son Na Eun, and Choi Min Ho.

Ji Jin Hee plays Byun Moo Jin. The actor was recently seen on Netflix in the second season of the crime thriller DP. He also starred in other Netflix dramas such as Move to Heaven and Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

Kim Jee Soo plays Geum Ae Yeon. The actress was last seen on Netflix in 2017 in the internationally licensed K-drama A Korean Odyssey, where she played Nah Chal Nyu. She is known for leading roles in K-dramas such as 365: Repeat the Year, Memory, Love Again, and Where Stars Land.

Son Na Eun plays Byun Mi Rae. The only series on Netflix that the actress and former Apink member can be seen in is Ghost Doctor, in which he plays the lead role of Oh Soo Jung. Outside of Netflix, she is known for starring in popular K-dramas such as Cinderella and the Four Knights, Twenty Again, Agency, and Glorious Day.

Choi Min Ho plays Nam Tae Pyung. The actor was last seen on Netflix in the 2022 K-drama series The Fabulous, where he played Ji Woo Min. The actor is also known for his roles in K-dramas such as Lovestruck in the City, Somehow 19, Hwarang, and Because It’s the First Time.

The supporting cast members are as follows:

Yoon San Ha as Byun Hyun Jae.

as Byun Hyun Jae. Jung Woong In as Nam Chi Yeol (Tae Pyung’s father).

as Nam Chi Yeol (Tae Pyung’s father). Kim Young Jae as Oh Jae Geol (Tax accountant).

as Oh Jae Geol (Tax accountant). Park Chul Min as Park Byeong Hoon (Head of JPLUS swindler department).

as Park Byeong Hoon (Head of JPLUS swindler department). Kim Gi Cheon as Choi Dong Jin.

as Choi Dong Jin. Jung Suk Yong as Jang Chun Sik (Unit 201 resident).

as Jang Chun Sik (Unit 201 resident). Hwang Bo Ra as Yoo Se Ri (Unit 202 resident).

as Yoo Se Ri (Unit 202 resident). Kim Do Hyun as Lee Jung Hyeok (Unit 202 resident).

as Lee Jung Hyeok (Unit 202 resident). Yang Jo Ah as Ahn Jung In (Unit 301 resident).

as Ahn Jung In (Unit 301 resident). Lee Kyo Yeob as Kang Nam (Unit 101 resident).

