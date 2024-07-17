‘Mission Cross’ Korean Action-Comedy Film Coming to Netflix in August 2024

The new exhilarating action-comedy Mission Cross, starring Hwang Jung Min and Yeom Jung Ah, is coming to Netflix in August 2024! Here’s everything we know so far about Mission Cross on Netflix.

Mission Cross is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original action-comedy movie directed by Lee Myung Hoon and produced by Han Jae Deok. The production company behind the film is Obra Creative.

Netflix has confirmed that Mission Cross will be released on the streaming service on August 7th, 2024.

What is the plot of Mission Cross?

Kang Moo, a former special forces officer, attempts to leave his dangerous life behind to become a good househusband for his violent crime detective wife, Mi Sun. A misunderstanding leads Mi Sun to believe Kang Moor is having an affair with the mysterious Hee Joo. Determined to get the truth about her husband’s past, Mi Sun pursues him, and Kang Moo’s dream of becoming a peaceful househusband quickly unravels, and their marriage is put to the ultimate test.

Who are the cast members of Mission Cross?

The three lead cast members have been confirmed as Hwang Jung Min, Yeom Jung Ah, and Jeon Hye Jin.

Hwang Jung Min plays Park Kang Moo. The actor previously starred as Jeon Yo Hwan in the Netflix Original crime K-drama Narco-Saints. He also had a guest role in the action movie Kill Bok Soon.

Yeom Jung Ah plays Kang Mi Sun. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix movie or series and will debut in Mission Cross. She is known for starring in highly-rated dramas such as SKY Castle, Alienoid, Cleaning Up, and Legend of Ambition.

Jeon Hye Jin plays Jang Hee Joo. The actress was last seen on Netflix in 2020 in the second season of Stranger. Outside the streaming service, she is known for starring in dramas such as Search: WWW, Uncle, and Not Others.

The supporting cast members have been confirmed as;

Kim Joo Heon as Joong San.

as Joong San. Kim Joon Han as Geum Seok.

as Geum Seok. Ok Ja Yeon as Baek Seon Woo.

as Baek Seon Woo. Kim Byung Ok as Lee Go An.

as Lee Go An. Kim Kyu Baek as Lee Go Dong.

as Lee Go Dong. Yoon Dae Yeol as Ma Chang Gi.

as Ma Chang Gi. Park So Ri as Mrs. In Sol.

as Mrs. In Sol. Jung Man Shik .

. Kim Chan Hyung .

. Cha Rae Hyung .

. Lee Ho Chul.

