What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 8th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where, on paper, there’s a lot to cover with 45 new releases, although the reality is only a handful will likely appeal to a mass audience. Here’s everything new on Netflix and what’s trending for November 8th, 2022.

Missed any of the new releases from last week? Recap all 61 new additions here.

Looking ahead to the rest of this week, you’ve got titles like The Crown, My Father’s Dragon, and Where The Crawdads Sing to watch.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for November 8th, 2022

Triviaverse (2022)

Rating: TV-G

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Game-Show

Sitting alongside the 20+ other interactive specials is a new quiz show that allows you to play in a single-player or 2 player mode.

Throughout the special (which has a different set of questions for each load), you’ll be tasked with beating a score by answering general knowledge questions in rapid-fire succession.

It fixes many criticisms we had for Trivia Quest earlier in the year and is beginning to realize the full potential of the interactive features on Netflix.

Minions & More Volume 2 (2015)

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Fabrice Joubert, Brian Lynch, Adrian Borzakian, Eric Favela, Bruno Chauffard, Glen McCoy

Cast: Pierre Coffin, Reese Witherspoon, Jenny Slate, Patton Oswalt, John C. Reilly, Michael Keaton

Runtime: 53 mins

Following the first collection of shorts hitting Netflix in the summer, we’ve now got even more Minions to enjoy.

The new special runs just under an hour and features the loveable Minions and some other characters from Illumination movies, including a notable excursion to the land of the Lorax.

It’s worth noting this special is unavailable on Netflix’s new ad tier.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 7th-8th, 2022

5 New Movies Added

Knuckle City (2019) – TV-MA – Xhosa – Haunted by his father’s legacy, an aging boxer hopes to lift his family out of crime and poverty by mounting a comeback in a high-stakes fight.

– TV-MA – Xhosa – Haunted by his father’s legacy, an aging boxer hopes to lift his family out of crime and poverty by mounting a comeback in a high-stakes fight. Minions & More Volume 2 (2015) – TV-Y7 – English – Catch animated shorts like “Phil’s Dance Party” and “Binky Nelson Unpacified” in this compilation from the company behind the “Despicable Me” franchise.

– TV-Y7 – English – Catch animated shorts like “Phil’s Dance Party” and “Binky Nelson Unpacified” in this compilation from the company behind the “Despicable Me” franchise. Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From the weird relationship humans have with dogs to how dating a model is like owning a dune buggy, Neal Brennan muses on his life in this stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – From the weird relationship humans have with dogs to how dating a model is like owning a dune buggy, Neal Brennan muses on his life in this stand-up special. The Claus Family 2 (2021) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Dutch – Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish.

– TV-PG – Dutch – Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish. The Ghost (Malayalam) (2022) – TV-MA – Malayalam – A former agent with a troubled past unleashes his lethal skills to protect his sister and her daughter from kidnappers, rivals and death itself.

3 New TV Series Added

Behind Every Star (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.

– TV-14 – Korean – Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine. Deepa & Anoop (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel.

– TV-Y – English – Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel. Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Highest score wins! Challenge a friend or beat a mysterious foe by answering random rapid-fire trivia questions on science, art, geography and more.

Full List of New UTV Motion Pictures Movies Added to Netflix US

In a surprise move, Netflix licensed many titles from the defunct film distribution arm (partially owned by Disney) UTV Motion Pictures on Monday.

You can find them listed below or if you want an expanded list visit our new on Netflix hub.

7 Khoon Maaf (2011) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi A Wednesday (2008) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi ABCD 2 (2015) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) – TV-14

– TV-14 Anjaan (2014) – TV-MA – Tamil

– TV-MA – Tamil Baaghi (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Barfi! (2012) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Chillar Party (2011) – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi Chup Chup Ke (2006) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Delhi 6 (2009) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Dev.D (2009) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Do Dooni Chaar (2010) – PG – Hindi

– PG – Hindi Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Fashion (2008) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Fitoor (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Haider (2014) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi I Hate Luv Storys (2010) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Jagga Jasoos (2017) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Jodhaa Akbar (2008) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Kai Po Che! (2013) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Kaminey (2009) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Khoobsurat (2014) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Life in a … Metro (2007) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Mohenjo Daro (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi No One Killed Jessica (2011) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Paan Singh Tomar (2012) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Phantom (2015) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi PK (2014) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Raajneeti (2010) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Race 2 (2013) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Rang De Basanti (2006) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Rowdy Rathore (2012) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Tamasha (2015) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Udaan (2010) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Wake Up Sid (2009) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi We Are Family (2010) – TV-14 – Hindi

Top 10s on Netflix for November 8th, 2022

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix for November 8th

Manifest Love is Blind From Scratch Killer Sally Inside Man Buying Beverly Hills The Watcher Blockbuster Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Big Mouth

Top 10 Movies on Netflix for November 8th

Enola Holmes 2 The Bad Guys Hotel Transylvania 2 The Good Nurse All Quiet on the Western Front Enola Holmes Oblivion The Takeover The Gunman Man on a Ledge

What are you watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.