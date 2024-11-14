‘Selling Sunset’ Renewed for Season 9 at Netflix

One of Netflix’s popular reality series began production on season 9, making it one of Netflix’s longest-running series. The next season is in production and expected to hit our screens sometime in 2025.

On our screens since March 2019, Selling Sunset is Netflix’s flagship property reality series that follows agents as they sell some of the most glamorous properties in Los Angeles and San Diego to high flyers. The show just recently aired its eighth season in September 2024, with Alanna Whittaker being the major new addition to the cast.

Numerous people attached to the show have recently updated their profiles to reflect that season 9 of Selling Sunset is a go, although Netflix has yet to confirm this officially. What led us to post today is that Amanza Smith posted on TikTok yesterday, “And we’re back,” along with the hashtag #SellingSunsetSeason9, officially confirming that the show has been given a ninth season order.

Below, we’ve embedded a graph showing Selling Sunset’s performance in the global Netflix top 10s from season 3 through the most recent eighth season. As you can see, the show has mostly kept its audience season to season, although season 8 is showing signs of decay.

The show has spawned several spin-offs, including Selling Tampa, which was sadly canceled after a single season, and Selling The OC, which is awaiting a season 4 renewal order as we speak. A New York spin-off, expected to be called Selling The City, is currently underway. Netflix UK’s equivalent, Buying London, was also axed after a single season.

Selling Sunset is produced by Lionsgate and Done and Done Productions. Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil, and Jason Oppenheim serve as executive producers.

