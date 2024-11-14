‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Movie

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (“The Fate of Sikandar“) is the latest film by writer-director Neeraj Pandey. Pandey’s career took off with his 2008 debut picture about a terrorist negotiation titled A Wednesday! (currently streaming on Netflix).

Pandey’s production house Friday Storytellers LLP signed a content development deal with Netflix after the success of Pandey’s 2022 Original crime series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, which Netflix notes “was one of India’s Top 10 TV Shows for over five months and became one of longest trending shows on Netflix in India.” A second season of the series — titled Khakee: The Bengal Chapter — is in production now.

In a recent post, Pandey spoke about working with Netflix, saying, “As a storyteller, one always looks to create something for the audience which is thrilling, engaging and entertaining, and that is exactly what we have endeavored with Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. It’s been quite a journey directing this film with a cast that does justice to the characters that they are portraying.”

We’re tracking everything you need to know about Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

What is the plot of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar?

Netflix’s plot summary reads:

In 2008, a daring heist at a diamond exhibition led to the Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh (Jimmy Shergill) zeroing in on three suspects based on his moolvriti (instincts) — Kamini Singh (Tamannaah Bhatia), Sikandar Sharma (Avinash Tiwary), and Mangesh Desai (Rajiv Mehta). As the investigation deepens, the lines between guilt and innocence blur and Jaswinder’s pursuit turns into a relentless obsession.

Who is cast in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar?

The title character is played by Avinash Tiwari, who has a long-standing relationship with Netflix. He started with supporting parts in Original films Ghost Stories, Bulbbul, and The Girl on the Train before landing the lead role in Pandey’s series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Months after playing a dogged police inspector in the 2024 Netflix Original thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Jimmy Shergill takes on the role of dogged police Inspector Singh. Shergill has worked with Pandey multiple times, including in the director’s debut film A Wednesday!.

Tamannaah Bhatia (Plan A Plan B, Lust Stories 2) plays Sikandar’s wife Kamini. Bhatia says, “My character, Kamini, is a complete transformation for me, a role that allowed me to step out of my comfort zone. She’s a blend of vulnerability and strength, and as the narrative unfolds, so does her journey.”

The cast is rounded out by Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, and Ridhima Pandit.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will be released globally on November 29, 2024. You can add Sikandar Ka Muqaddar to your “Remind Me” Netflix queue here. This is just one Indian series of many Netflix has in the works for 2024 and beyond. You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India here.

