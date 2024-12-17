‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’ Netflix Christmas Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Alicia Silverstone and Melissa Joan Hart will star and produce Netflix’s upcoming Christmas movie A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Details are limited, but the cast has been revealed, and we expect filming to get underway sometime in 2025.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas is an upcoming Netflix Original Christmas romance film directed by Steve Carr (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) and written by Holly Hester (Grace Under Fire). Alicia Silverstone stars and is an executive producer on the film. Hartbreak Films is the production company behind the film, with Melissa Joan Hart and Paula Hart as producers.

What is the plot of A Merry Little Ex-Mas?

Netflix has released a synopsis for the film:

“A recently separated couple attempts to have one last Christmas with their kids before the wife sells the family home to move and start fresh, but complications arise when the husband brings his amazing new girlfriend into the holiday mix.”

Who are the cast members of A Merry Little Ex-Mas?

Five cast members have been confirmed so far for A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fode, and Melissa Joan Hart.

Alicia Silverstone is most well-known for movies from the 1990s. In particular, Clueless and Batman & Robin. The actress has been seen on Netflix in The Baby-Sitters Club and Masters of the Universe: Revelation as the voice of Queen Marlena.

Oliver Hudson recently starred in HBO’s Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That. He is most well known for his role as Adam Rhodes in the sitcom Rules of Engagement.

Jameela Jamil previously starred in the Netflix romance film Love at First Sight and is known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in Mike Schur’s The Good Place.

Melissa Joan Hart was one of the most popular teenage actresses of the 1990s, thanks to her iconic role as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She also starred in the lead role in the sitcom Melissa & Joey, which ran for four seasons. Melissa Joan Hart has also worked as a director and executive producer.

What is the production status of A Merry Little Ex-Mas?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

At the time of writing, the project is still in early development. Filming is likely to take place sometime in 2025.

What is the A Merry Little Ex-Mas Netflix release?

Depending on the filming schedule for the film, A Merry Little Ex-Mas will either be released on Netflix during the holiday season in 2025 or 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!