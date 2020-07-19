‘3%’ Season 4 (Final Season) Coming to Netflix in August 2020

August is shaping up to be another hugely busy month for new Netflix Originals and we’ve just learned that season 4, which is set to be the final season of 3% is due out on Netflix globally on August 14th, 2020.

The show first debuted on Netflix back in November 2016 to generally positive reviews. Its subsequent second and third season arrived in April 2018 and June 2019 respectively.

The dystopian sci-fi series saw individuals go through a number of tests to decide which of them will get to move to the Offshore society. It’s morphed into a series that fundamentally tackles class divides.

The series broke ground back in 2016 as it was the first Brazillian Netflix Original. Its since been joined by a number of new Brazillian titles including The Mechanism, Sintonia, Reality Z, and most recently, Kissing Game. In fact, there are currently 12 Brazillian Portuguese full Netflix Originals streaming on Netflix.

The series was renewed for a final fourth season back in August 2019 shortly after releasing its third on Netflix.

One of the writers of the series at the time said regarding the news about the final season renewal, “I am very happy and proud to be able to tell the end of this story! It’s been a beautiful journey”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1uVIHQHCx9/

Season 3 wrapped up with Marcela carrying out her persona mission and assisting in taking over Shell.

Sadly, beyond its release date, we don’t have much more information but will be updating this post with trailers, news, and casting information as and when we learn it.

As stated above, season 4 will be made available on Netflix as part of the August 2020 lineup releasing on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at 12:00 AM PST.

Are you looking forward to the final season of 3% on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.