‘Skull Island’ Netflix Anime Series Sets June 2023 Release Date

Netflix is getting a slice of King Kong with its brand-new anime series set to debut on the service on June 22nd, 2023. Here’s a look at some first-look images, the teaser trailer, and what we know so far about the project.

The series serves as a co-production between Legendary Television (who owns the Kong IP), Tractor Pants, and Powerhouse Animation Studios, with the project first announced in early 2021.

Brian Duffield (Love and Monsters) is the leading writer behind the project, with Brad Graeber, Brian Duffield, and Jacob Robinson serving as executive producers.

Taylor Harton of Powerhouse Animation Studios teased the project in 2021, saying, “The writing and characters are so enjoyable, I already love them and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

This is one of two major anime series coming to Netflix from Legendary Entertainment, with the second other major project being an anime adaptation of the video game series Tomb Raider which is currently deep into production.

What to Expect from Netflix’s Skull Island Anime Series

Our first indication about what the series was about came during 2022’s Geeked Week anime and animation day when they revealed about the story:

“[The series follows] …a group of shipwrecked characters trying to escape from the dangerous titular island home to prehistoric monsters, including the King himself.”

They also provided a first-look picture:

Per the updated Legendary Entertainment website, they’ve provided a bit of a synopsis of what we can expect from the new series:

SKULL ISLAND adventure anime is a new epic chapter in the overall Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. The plot follows shipwrecked characters desperate to survive the most dangerous place on Earth, the island that is home to colossal monsters, including the iconic “megaprimatus” Kong.

On May 23rd, 2023, Netflix Geeked released the first teaser trailer and the first poster for the new series:

Welcome back to Kong’s island. Legendary’s Skull Island debuts on June 22nd, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/YMLghgBYHw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 23, 2023

Who is in the cast for Skull Island?

The voice cast for the anime series includes:

Mae Whitman (The Duff, Good Girls) as Annie

(The Duff, Good Girls) as Annie Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever) as Mike

(Never Have I Ever) as Mike Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face) as Cap

(Poker Face) as Cap Betty Gilpin (Glow) as Irene

(Glow) as Irene Nicolas Cantu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem) as Charlie the main protagonist of the series

(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem) as Charlie the main protagonist of the series Phill LeMarr (Samurai Jack) as Sam

(Samurai Jack) as Sam Fryda Wolff (Trolls, The Owl House) as Island Girl

Elsewhere, Legendary Entertainment continues to work with Warner Bros. Pictures on new movies, with the next feature film set to be called Godzilla x Kong.

Are you looking forward to watching the new Skull Island series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.