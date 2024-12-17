Netflix continues to raise the bar with its outstanding sports documentaries, and after a busy year, 2025 is already shaped to be another fantastic year for your sports doc content.

Throughout 2025, we’ll be updating the list below with all of the latest sports docs headed to Netflix.

Here are all of the sports documentaries coming to Netflix in 2025

Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 2) N

Episodes: 8

Sport: Rugby | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: January 29th, 2025

In 2023, the Irish conquered the Six Nations with a Grand Slam victory, and in 2024, they returned to win the Six Nations title for their 16th title. The second season will again focus on the training camps of all the countries involved in the annual rugby competition and the fantastic matches.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) N

Episodes: 10

Sport: Motor Sport | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Spring 2025

Despite Max Verstappen winning yet another world championship, the seventh season of Drive to Survive promises to have more drama than seen over the past few seasons.

NASCAR: Full Speed (Season 2) N

Episodes: 5

Sport: Stock Racing | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: April 2025

A later release date than expected has confirmed some fans online, but the second season promises to show off all of the drama that unfolded during the 2024 NASCAR season.

Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2025 TBD

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2) N

Episodes: 7

Genre: Cheerleading | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Filming is ongoing for the second season of America’s Sweethearts as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad ladies try to cheer their team to victory. Given their record of 6-8, 2024 may be another playoff miss for the Cowboys.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Cricket | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2025

One of the fiercest rivalries in sports, India vs Pakistan is always a massive occasion for cricket fans. Netflix’s documentary will chronicle the origins of the intense rivalry and showcase the importance of both sides and their determination to dominate each other in their beloved sport.

Alcaraz (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Tennis | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2025

The docuseries will closely follow the 2024 season of Carlos Alcaraz, the latest prodigy of the tennis court.

Episodes: 8

Sport: Golf | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Full Swing delivers unprecedented access to the world’s best golfers as they compete on the PGA tour.

Tour De France: Unchained (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Sport: Cycling | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Summer 2025

The Tour De France doc will return to Netflix for a third time as the biggest event in the world of professional cycling sees the greatest cyclists compete for the coveted yellow jersey.

F1 Academy (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Motor Sport | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hell Sunshine, is behind Netflix’s female-lead F1 sports docuseries.

“The multi-part, adrenaline-fueled series will give fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the all-women driving category, highlighting the drama of the races, as well as the personal stories and high stakes for the drivers, their teams, sponsors, and families involved, as they break barriers in one of the most demanding sports in the world”

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Mixed | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Box to Box Films will once again partner with Netflix for a new docuseries, this time focusing on the success of Britain’s most successful sporting promotion Matchroom Sports, founded by Barry Hearn, and currently led by his son Eddie.

Starting 5 (Season 2) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Basketball | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Late 2025

Following the exploits of five of the NBA’s elite players, Starting Five gives subscribers inside access to the lives, training, and drama of the NBA season.

Untitled Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2025

Untitled United States men’s national basketball team docuseries (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Sport: Basketball | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Early 2025

The upcoming sports doc will be centered on the USA Men’s Basketball Team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Untitled Boston Red Sox docuseries (Season 1) N

The series will chronicle the entire 2024 MLB season and the journey of the Boston Red Sox team.

Untitled Dallas Cowboys docuseries (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Sports: American Football | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025

The documentary will focus on the history and early dominance of the Dallas Cowboys under franchise owner Jerry Jones.

Untitled Mike Tyson Documentary

Episodes: 3

Sport: Boxing | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBA

The new Mike Tyson documentary will focus on the life and career of Mike Tyson, who will have the chance to tell his story his way.

