‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’: Netflix Sets New True Crime Documentary

True-crime documentary fans will want to tune into Netflix in early November with the release of a doc covering the case of the State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith.

Here’s the official description provided by Netflix:

“This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.”

The documentary is produced by Tripod Media who is a prolific documentary production company that has created docs for Hulu, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Netflix. Their major Netflix documentary was The Keepers released in May 2017.

Ryan White, who directed The Keepers, returns to direct this documentary too.

Journalist Ashley Remkus has Tweeted to confirm that her interviews will be included in the doc. The Al.com reporter extensively covered the court case.

Brittany Smith said she shot & killed her rapist in self defense. Then Alabama prosecuted her for murder. Check out the trailer for @Tripod_media’s documentary, out on @netflix Nov. 10. I’m so proud to be a voice in this! ⁦@lizflock⁩ https://t.co/OkSwEcSp3j — Ashley Remkus (@aremkus1) October 13, 2022

The new documentary arrives on Netflix globally on November 10th, 2022.

It has an 18-rating in the United Kingdom and a TV-MA rating in the United States.

So far in 2022, Netflix has released or is set to release over 50 documentary movies with Netflix Original branding and that’s not including the dozens of docu-series Netflix has added either.

In the true crime genre, Netflix has released titles like Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, The Tinder Swindler, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, and Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case.

Will you be checking out this true-crime documentary in November 2022? Let us know in the comments.