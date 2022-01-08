‘Tall Girl 2’: Netflix February 2022 Release Date & What We Know So Far

The Netflix teen rom-com Netflix Tall Girl is coming back for a sequel despite being universally panned by critics and audiences alike. Despite all that, it defied the odds and scored some huge viewership leading to a sequel. Here’s everything we know about Tall Girl 2 coming to Netflix on February 11th, 2022.

Just to quickly recap, the first Tall Girl movie was a smash hit for Netflix given its low budget and eventually went on to rack up 41 million views on the platform in the first four weeks available.

The film starred Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, and Paris Berelc and was a standard rom-com with the twist being the main character, Jodi, was very tall and very self-conscious.

Tall Girl was by no means a smash hit when it came to the critics, however. The movie currently sits at a 5.2 on IMDb with critic scores similarly low at 44%.

Back in October 2019 after the initial film had been released, Ava Michelle spoke to EliteDaily and said there were talks for a sequel. She teased that she hoped fans would see Michelle go into her final year of school saying:

“I’m excited to see hopefully Jodi’s senior year and to see what happens there, but I really don’t know. There’s talk, but I really don’t know, we’ll see.”

Since then, all has been quiet and of course, there’s been a global pandemic that likely halted any development.

It was then in December 2020 when DiscussingFilm got the scoop that Netflix was developing a sequel. They revealed that Sam Wolfson would be returning to write the sequel’s screenplay and news today backs that up.

When did Tall Girl 2 start production?

Filming, as confirmed by ProductionWeekly issue 1236 suggests that filming was due to get underway in mid-April 2021 and wrap up in late May 2021.

The sequel was once again filmed entirely in New Orleans just like the first movie with McG, Mary Viola, Steven Bello, and Corey Marsh continuing in executive producer roles.

This was then confirmed by Ava Michelle on social media announcing the sequel is now in production stating:

“SOOOO excited to finally announce that we are currently in production for TALL GIRL 2 !!!!!!! so incredibly grateful let’s do this thaaangg”

What to expect from Tall Girl 2 on Netflix

The first synopsis we were provided for Tall Girl 2 came early in the project and was as follows:

“After Jodi Kreyman gains popularity, her miscommunications start causing rifts with those around her and now she really needs to ‘stand tall’.”

Now, thanks to USA Today, we know a little more about Tall Girl 2.

“Jodi (Ava Michelle) and her lifelong pal Dunkleman (Griffin Gluck), who smooched at the end of the original “Tall Girl,” return in the teen romantic-comedy sequel that finds Jodi dealing with new issues that arise from being popular.”

Who’s starring in Tall Girl 2?

Most of the main cast from the first entry are set to return.

Returning cast members include:

Ava Michelle as Jodi Kreyman

Griffin Gluck Griffin Gluck as Jack Dunkleman

Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter as Harper Kreyman

Steve Zahn Steve Zahn as Richie Kreyman

Angela Kinsey Angela Kinsey as Helaine Kreyman

Anjelika Washington as Fareeda

Luke Eisner Luke Eisner as Stig Mohlin

Clara Wilsey Clara Wilsey as Kimmy Stitcher

Rico Paris Rico Paris as Schnipper

Among the new faces we’ll see in the sequel includes Jan Luis Castellanos who will play Tommy Torres. Jan is perhaps best known for his role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why where he played Diego Torres.

Johanna Liauw who appeared in Quarantine Leap and Crossbow Creek will play the role of Stella.

Chris Wylde will play Corey Dunkleman and Rachael Thompson will play Madeline Lee.

Who’s directing and writing Tall Girl 2?

Sam Wolfson returns to write the second movie.

Emily Ting takes over the directing reins from Nzingha Stewart for the sequel. Her previous directing credits include 2019’s Go Back to China, Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, and several shorts and documentaries before that.

Are you looking forward to catching the sequel of Tall Girl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

Editors note: This article was first published on March 3rd, 2020 and is being updated over time with news and updates on Tall Girl 2. The last update was in January 2022 to reflect the confirmed release date.