Virgin River’ Season 8 Already in the Works at Netflix? Early Discussions Ongoing

One of the show's main stars suggests that discussions are already underway in the writer's room for a possible season 8.

Ahead of season 6 launching on Netflix in December 2024, the show received an official season 7 renewal order from the streamer, continuing its long tradition of being renewed long before new episodes drop. Could that happen again? Benjamin Hollingsworth states that internal discussions are already underway for a possible eighth season. 

The news comes from Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays Dan Brady in the show (known to most simply as Brady). A cast member since day one, Brady’s role has grown significantly as Virgin River shifted from focusing primarily on Mel & Jack to becoming more of an ensemble drama. While Mel & Jack remained the focus of season 6, the series has evolved into a rich, character-driven story.

Hollingsworth recently appeared on the YouTube channel Popternative for a wide-ranging interview, where he discussed season 7, including Brady’s continued evolution. The actor hinted at more exploration of Brady’s relationship with firefighting and resolution (or progress) of his financial struggles, saying, “We’ll explore a little bit more of Brady’s relationship to fighting fires,” and addressing “his bank account getting zeroed out at the end of season 6.”

Regarding broader themes, Hollingsworth emphasized that season 7 will continue building on the intense, character-driven narratives that have defined recent seasons. He also revealed a recent conversation with Patrick Sean Smith (referred to as “Sean”), the showrunner, about potential storylines for a possible eighth season. “I just had a conversation with Sean, and obviously, we need to be renewed for season eight, but he’s already thinking toward that,” Hollingsworth shared.

Virgin River has a history of early renewals, receiving them every season since season 2. Netflix’s confidence in the series stems from its consistent viewership and passionate fanbase. While viewership has declined slightly in recent seasons, it remains a bankable hit. Hollingsworth credited the show’s longevity to fan enthusiasm, saying, “As long as it’s engaging and people are wanting to watch more of it and come back, that’s the overall goal.”

‘Ad Vitam’, ‘The Breakthrough’ and ”American Primeval’ Off To Spectacular Starts in Netflix Top 10s

To illustrate, the first-month viewership for the past few seasons shows only small drops in engagement:

If Virgin River is renewed for season 8, it will become Netflix’s longest-running scripted English-language series. With seven seasons, it currently matches the runs of Grace and Frankie and Black Mirror, although the latter was acquired from another distributor.

Until news of season 8 emerges, attention will shift to season 7 and the potential prequel spin-off, which was hinted at in a backdoor pilot during season 6. The spin-off remains in active development, and production of season 7 is reportedly set to begin in March.

Would you watch Virgin River season 8 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below. 

