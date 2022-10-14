‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in October 2022

The wonderful team of Andy Serkis’ Imaginarium Productions is behind Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. Coming to Netflix just in time for Halloween, we have everything you need to know about The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is an upcoming fantasy-drama series developed for TV by Joe Barton, which is based on the Half-Bad trilogy by YA novelist Sally Green. Andy Serkis is one of six executive producers of the series, with his production company, Imaginarium Productions bringing the adaptation to life. Directing duties have been split between, Colm McCarthy, Debs Paterson, and Rachna Suri.

When is The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Netflix release date?

With the release of the trailer, we can confirm that The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will drop on Netflix on Friday, October 28th, 2022.

What is the plot of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself?

The synopsis for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is sourced from IMDb:

Sixteen-year-old Nathan is the illegitimate son of the world’s most feared witch. He’s spent his whole life being monitored for signs he may follow the same destructive path as his father. But as tensions escalate, the old boundaries between “good” and “bad” fray, and Nathan will discover what sort of person he truly is. This is an angsty, roller-coaster ride of a young adult show about a troubled kid who has the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds.

Who are the cast members of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself?

The career of Jay Lycurgo has been on a great upward trajectory thanks to his recent recurring role as Tim Drake in the Titans series. He has also had small roles in The Batman and in the sci-fi series War of the Worlds. Officially, Lycurgo’s role as Nathan in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is his first lead role in a series, and his Netflix debut.

Nadia Parkes’ television debut was in Doctor Who and has since gone on to star in three television shows, however, her role as Annalise will be her first lead role in a television show, and also her Netflix debut.

Paul Ready will be familiar to fans of Utopia, after his brief but memorable stint in the show as Lee. Ready is most well known for starring as Henry Goodsir in The Terror, and as Kevin in the British comedy series Motherland. He is also making his Netflix Original debut as Soul.

Below are the confirmed cast members of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself:

Cast Member Role Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jay Lycurgo Nathan The Batman | Titans | War of the Worlds Nadia Parkes Annalise Doctor Who | The Spanish Princess | Starstruck Paul Ready Soul Utopia | Motherland | The Terror Isobel Jesper Jones Jessica *Debuting* Karen Connell Ceelia Vikings: Valhalla | Vikings | Nightflyers Jeska Pike Gill The Crown | Pain | The Great Hector Hewer Kieran Butterfly Kisses | Marriage Emilien Vekemans Gabriel Transferts | Mixte | Voltaire in Love Fehinti Balogun Bjorn Dune | Can I Live? | Juliet, Naked Kerry Fox Esmie Shallow Grave | Bright Star | Cloudstreet Luke Polie Teemu Sex Education | Chloe Franc Ashman Reutger I Came By | Time | I May Destroy You

