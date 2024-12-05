‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7: Everything You Need to Know About The Epic Saga Conclusion

The seventh and final season of The Dragon Prince, titled “Dark,” is coming to Netflix on December 19th, 2024, and marks the end of Phase 2, Mystery of Aaravos. We’ve got all the latest info, first looks, episode titles, runtimes, and more about what the show’s conclusion on Netflix may be.

The Dragon Prince released its first season, Moon, all the way back in September 2018. We’re almost at the end of an incredible story six years later. During that time, there was a significant gap between seasons while the incredible animators of Bardel Entertainment worked extensively on the final few seasons.

As a reminder of the books so far:

Season 1 / Book 1: Moon

Season 2 / Book 2: Sky

Season 3 / Book 3: Sun

Season 4 / Book 4: Earth

Season 5 / Book 5: Ocean

Season 6 / Book 6: Stars

The seventh and final season is titled Dark and once again consists of 9 episodes.

The official synopsis for season 7 is as follows:

“As Aaravos and Claudia seek to destroy the cosmic order and invert life and death, our heroes must literally be ready to sacrifice anything and everything they love and believe in to save the world! This season will be more thrilling, magical, and heartbreaking than ever.”

When is The Dragon Prince season 7 coming to Netflix?

As a part of Netflix’s Back-to-School celebration, the streaming service has confirmed many new and returning animated titles subscribers can look forward to watching this Fall. In the announcement, Netflix has confirmed that the seventh and final season of The Dragon Prince will premiere on December 19th, 2024.

The Dragon Prince Season 7 Runtimes and Episode Titles

The final season has a total runtime of 251 minutes (4.18 hours) and here are the episode titles:

Episode 1 – Death Alive – 27 mins

Episode 2 – True Heart – 27 mins

Episode 3 – The Glittering Bones – 28 mins

Episode 4 – Unfinished Business – 28 mins

Episode 5 – Sticky Fingers – 28 mins

Episode 6 – Inversion – 28 mins

Episode 7 – The Titan and the King – 28 mins

Episode 8 – Dying Light – 28 mins

Episode 9 – Nova – 29 mins

The synopsis for the opening episode is as follows:

“Atop the Starscraper, Ksomo receives an ominious prophecy about the fate of Xadia. As Callum returns to a devastated Katolis, Aaravos hatches a new plot.”

Is there going to be more of The Dragon Prince?

There are no plans for seasons beyond Season 7, although the creators have clarified their intentions for a third phase. Netflix describes Season 7 as the “end of the saga.” When asked about the possibility of a Season 8, they declined to comment. On their media page for the show, Netflix refers to Season 7 as the “culmination and climax of the great fantasy saga.”

Originally, the plan was to conclude The Dragon Prince Saga on Netflix with season 7 with that long-promoted blueprint detailing that season 7 was originally the sole season in “Phase 3”. Those plans have since changed, though, with season 7 tucked into Phase 2 with Phase 3 consisting of three additional books.

Of course, many fans aren’t ready to see The Dragon Prince conclude with its seventh season, with many campaigning for the show to continue. We wrote a long article featuring the voices of prominent people in The Dragon Prince community who expressed their hopes for continuing the franchise at Netflix.

Officially, the last thing we heard regarding season 8 came at NYCC when Ehasz explained that the third arc of this saga wasn’t confirmed by Netflix. He confirmed that the ending of season 7 would explain why Arc 3 should exist, and if the final season defies Netflix’s viewership expectations, they’ll green-light it.

Are you looking forward to watching The Dragon Prince season 7 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget, you can experience more of The Dragon Prince on Netflix right now through the mobile game Xadia, which is free for anyone to play with a Netflix subscription.