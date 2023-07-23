‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 5 Released Early on Netflix

After three long years, The Dragon Prince returned to Netflix in November last year for its fourth season. Season 5 of the show was originally due out on July 27th, 2023 but has now been released early. Here’s everything we know about the fifth season of The Dragon Prince on Netflix.

The Dragon Prince is a Netflix Original animated fantasy series created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. It’s no surprise how popular The Dragon Prince has become, with the former head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aaron Ehasz, at the helm.

Before we dig into everything known about season 5 of The Dragon Prince, let’s kick off our preview with the official season 5 trailer:

When is The Dragon Prince season 5 Netflix release date?

It’s been known for quite some time that the new season would be dropping in July 2023, specifically on July 27th.

However, on July 23rd, we unexpectedly saw the release of season 5 on Netflix in full globally.

You can see the old release date on The Dragon Prince season 5 trailer:

Looking ahead, the release schedule pattern for season 6 suggests it’s not too far away, perhaps coming in late 2023 or 2024. More to come.

Here’s been the release schedule for prior seasons:

Book 1: Moon (2018) – September 14, 2018

– September 14, 2018 Book 2: Sky (2019) – February 15, 2019

– February 15, 2019 Book 3: Sun (2019) – November 22, 2019

– November 22, 2019 Book 4: Earth (2022) – November 3, 2022

What will happen in season 5 of The Dragon Prince?

Will Aaravos continue to possess Callum?

Anyone taking possession of a primal magic user like Callum is dangerous, let alone someone like Aaravos. Hinting that the young magic user is destined to play right into his hands, is this the last we’ve seen of Aaravos possessing Callum?

In a Q&A, the team behind the show said, “you definitely haven’t seen the last of Aaravos. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to not only properly discover what exactly is so mysterious about the Midnight Star, but also enjoy a lot more screen time with your favorite Startouch elf.”

Will Rayla and Callum rekindle their relationship?

Two years apart without so much of a letter is an easy way to upset your significant other, even if you had tasked yourself with hunting down one of the most dangerous magic users in Xadia.

We expect before long that Callum will forgive Rayla for leaving, and their love for each other will be even stronger.

Will Aaravos be released from prison?

Despite being locked in prison, Aaravos is powerful enough to influence the world with his schemes. However, if he was to be released from his prison, that could only spell doom for all of Xadia. Aided by a map, Claudia, Terry, and Viren are trying to find the prison, in order to release Aaravos.

Will Claudia have a change of heart?

As time has gone by, Claudia is increasingly becoming eviler and eviler. And, even after discovering that Aaravos is far from being a good guy, that hasn’t stopped her from being determined to free him from his prison.

The one hope that Claudia has in not straying too far from the light is the positive influence of Terry. However, if anything were to happen to him, it would definitely send Claudia off the deep end.

Can Janai have her two cakes?

Accused of breaking tradition, and wanting to have her cake and eat it too, Junai may be forced between choosing to lead her people and her relationship with Amaya.

Hopefully, Janai can find the balance which will please the Sunfire elves, and keep her relationship with Amaya.

Can Rayla free her family?

Despite her taunts, Claudia gave up the coins that currently house Rayla’s parents and her guardian Ranaan. It could take some powerful magic in order to free them.

Finally, in another Q&A, it’s been confirmed we’ll be seeing more Tidebound elf in Season 5.

When is The Dragon Prince video game being released?

The first announcement that a video game for The Dragon Prince was in development was in January 2019. In the three years that have passed, only a limited amount of information is available on the video game.

According to Wonderstorm, here’s how they describe the new video game:

“A cooperative multiplayer game based on the Emmy® Award-winning series set in an epic fantasy world full of wonder, danger, and limitless adventure.”

If you’re looking for more content for The Dragon Prince outside of the animated series, fans can now play an incredibly exciting tabletop adventure set in the world of Xadia.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Dragon Prince season 5 on Netflix?