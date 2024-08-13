The Bad Guys New Halloween Special ‘Haunted Heist’ Arrives on Netflix in October 2024

The Bad Guys is has another incoming animated special at Netflix. Thanks to new book listings in July for a novel titled The Bad Guys: Halloween Heist, it was confirmed a new animated special would arrive in Fall 2024. We can now confirm that the special, The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist, will premiere on October 3, 2024.

As first spotted by TVLaint, listings for a new book about The Bad Guys have sprung up in recent weeks. Some of the descriptions contain insights into a new animated special coming to Netflix.

The description for the book, written by Kate Howard, is taken from Scholastic and multiple other online retailers, has the following description:

“This time, Mr. Wolf and the team are taking on the spookiest day of the year… Halloween! Heists, candy, and maybe a few hilarious costumes. Join the Bad Guys in this novelization based on the new Netflix Halloween special, coming your way in Fall 2024.”

Netflix officially confirmed the special on August 13th, 2024, when it previewed its upcoming Fall 2024 kids’ movie and series lineup, where it debuted three new images (one above and two just below this paragraph):

The special is the second for Netflix following The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, which landed on Netflix in all regions on December 1st, 2023. Directed by Bret Haaland, that 25-minute special saw Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws having to restore the whole city’s Christmas spirit.

The special notably had a change-up in its voice cast. Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, and Anthony Ramos did not reprise their roles from the main movie; instead, they were replaced by Chris Diamantopoulos, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Mallory Low, Michael Godere, and Raul Ceballos. They will all be returning for this new Halloween special.

The first The Bad Guys movie no longer streams on Netflix in the US (it only came as part of a 10-month stint in the first window), although it is currently cycling onto Netflix in international regions. According to Unogs, the movie was available on Netflix in Canada and the United Kingdom at the time of its publication.

The second main movie, The Bad Guys 2, is due out in cinemas in August 2025. It is also set to come to Netflix as part of the shared Pay-One window Netflix has with Universal and its animation divisions – DreamWorks and Illumination.

Are you looking forward to another special for The Bad Guys? Let us know in the comments down below.