8 Best New Movies on Netflix in August 2024

We’re about to enter the eighth month of the year, and August will continue to bring the summer heat with some fantastic new movies on the horizon.

Before we dive into our picks, a couple of quick housekeeping notes. Firstly, if you want to dive into the full list of everything coming up throughout the month, keep our comprehensive rundown bookmarked. Secondly, we split up our lists into two halves, focusing on the global Netflix Originals and the second half looking into all the licensed movies on the way for those in the United States (unless stated otherwise).

Most Anticipated Netflix Original Movies Coming in August 2024

The Union (2024) Netflix Original

Netflix’s big swing for the month is undoubtedly the big new action comedy toplined by Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. Originally titled Our Man From Jersey, the film focuses on an ordinary blue-collar worker who is swept into the world of high-stakes spy action when he runs into his high school sweetheart.

From the first trailer, the duo seems to have plenty of onscreen chemistry, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

Rebel Moon: Director’s Cuts

It’s do or die for Rebel Moon on Netflix. After the PG-13 cuts of the movies failed to make a significant impact on Netflix’s all-time watch list and received less-than-favorable reviews, can Zack Snyder’s R-rated extended cuts capitalize on the hype of the Snyder Cut and become big hits? We’ll soon find out.

The synopsis reads: “In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius and Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

The Deliverance (2024)

If we look at genres Netflix has never really excelled at when it realistically should be superb at, it’s horror movies. While they’ve got some noteworthy titles in their slate from the past decade, none come to the level produced by studio rivals.

Hoping to change that next month is the new Lee Daniels movie that’s been in the works for quite some time and will finally hit our screens (and get a limited theatrical run) next month.

Inspired by a true story, the movie follows a struggling mother who must face down her demons to save her children’s souls. Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique are cast members.

The movie is the last major Netflix Original movie of the month, set to arrive on Friday, August 30th, 2024.

Nice Girls (2024)

The mystery action comedy stars Alice Taglioni, Noémie Lvovsky, and Stéfi Celma. It is about a cop determined to uncover the truth behind the murder of her colleague who is hamstrung by a new colleague looking to get to the bottom of the case.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in August 2024

Room (2015)

If you’re looking for a Jacob Tremblay binge, Netflix is the perfect place to do so come August 2024, with Room joining Wonder, Good Boys, and Orion and the Dark on the first of the month.

Co-starring alongside Alison Brie, this A24 movie scooped an Oscar following its release nearly a decade ago. It depicts a young child who has been trapped in captivity with his mother since birth, but events transpire that allow him and his mom to break free.

This is one of three A24 movies joining the rotating library of up to a dozen titles at any given time. You can see all the titles from the indie distributor in our guide here, giving you the removal dates for each title. Speaking of which, if you haven’t watched Everything Everywhere All At Once or Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, you’ll need to do so soon as they both depart in August.

Migration (2023)

Illumination is best known for its two megahits: Minions and Sing. Stretching its wings with a new IP, the studio released Migration late last year. It follows a mallard family as they begin their usual migration, flying south, but take a detour this time, resulting in a big family adventure.

Considering it’s a brand-new IP, the movie did quite well at the box office and has scored well with audiences and critics alike. The movie is moving to Netflix following its initial streaming premiere on Peacock. Netflix in the US will hold onto Migration for 10 months beginning August 19th, meaning it’ll fly back to Peacock in May 2025.

First Man (2018)

We’ve seen many space-themed movies and biopics over the years, but First Man ranks among the best for me. Thanks to stunning performances from Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Claire Foy (The Crown), we get the most engaging retelling of Neil Armstrong’s journey from being selected for a manned mission to the moon to going up there himself with colleagues Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

The movie makes its Netflix debut in the US beginning August 16th.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2024)

For our final pick, we’re heading back to Japan for a stylized black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One, which may just be the best Godzilla movie ever produced. Although, in practice, the movie has just been turned into black-and-white, the effect gives an entirely new perspective to the movie and, in my opinion, makes it even more authentic.

The movie is hitting Netflix globally (just like the colored version), and all regions will receive it on August 1st, 2024.

Those are our picks for the new August 2024 movie arrivals. What are you going to be checking out? Let us know in the comments.