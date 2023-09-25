When Will Part 4 of Kengan Ashura be on Netflix?

The Kengan Zetsumei Tournament is heating up as we head towards a climactic finish to the Kengan Ashura anime. With only 55 chapters left of the manga to adapt, we foresee Part 4 as the last of Kengan Ashura on Netflix. The streaming service has yet to make an announcement, but we’re hoping for a December 2023 release date. Here’s everything we know so far about Kengan Ashura Part 4 on Netflix.

Kengan Ashura is a Netflix Original martial arts anime series based on the manga series of the same name by author Yubako Sandrovich. The series is animated by Larx Entertainment and distributed exclusively worldwide by Netflix.

“Kazuo Yamashita is an ordinary fifty-six year old man who one day is summoned by the chairman of his company and hired as a manager of a gladiator. He learns that these hired gladiators engage in battles called “Kengan Matches” to protect the corporate rights of the businesses they represent. Kazuo Yamashita is assigned to manage a mysterious Kengan fighter named Ohma Tokita. Both men join the “Kengan Zetsumei Tournament” with the hope of winning the spot as chairman of the Kengan Organization.”

Has Kengan Ashura been renewed for Part 4?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 25/09/2023)

As the second half of season 2, Kengan Ashura has technically already been “renewed” for part 4. While it hasn’t been confirmed it is more than likely that part 4 will be the last entry in the Kengan Ashura series.

How much manga has the anime covered so far?

Of the 236 published chapters of Kengan Ashura, the anime has adapted roughly 181 chapters.

This leaves only 55 manga chapters remaining for the anime to adapt.

Will there be a third season of Kengan Ashura?

With only 55 chapters to adapt, we expect part 4 of the anime to adapt the remainder of the manga.

Can we expect to see an adaptation of Kengan Omega on Netflix?

At the time of writing Kengan Omega, the sequel to Kengan Ashura, has 228 published chapters.

While there is no confirmation that an adaptation of Kengan Omega is in the works, at the very least there is more than enough source material for multiple seasons.

When is Kengan Ashura Part 4 coming to Netflix?

For season 1 of Kengan Ashura there was a three-month gap between part 1 and part 2. Part 1 was released on July 31st, 2019, and Part 2 was released on October 31st, 2019.

If the second season follows a similar release schedule then we could see Part 4 on Netflix as early as December 2023.

For now, we await Netflix to make an official announcement.

Are you looking forward to Part 4 of Kengan Ashura on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!