When will ‘The Good Place’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

by @JRobinsonWoN on August 19, 2020, 10:13 am EST

The Good Place season 4 – Picture: NBC

The fourth and final season of The Good Place has now aired and Netflix in most region around the world have now see the series dropped onto Netflix. The United States is the final region to get season 4 of The Good Place and is due to arrive in September 2020!

NBC struck gold with the afterlife comedy-drama and we’ll be sad to say our goodbyes to wonderful series. But all good things must come to an end, and rather than overstaying its welcome creator Michael Schur has deemed season 4 the right time to conclude the series.

Filming for the fourth season began in April 2019. NBC then aired episode 1 of The Good Place on September 26th, 2019 and ran up to Christmas before taking a break and returning to NBC on January 9th, 2020.

In the final season, the humans are taking control over The Good Place and heading back to the original neighborhood. They’re running fighting for their lives as the judge orders them to carry out an experiment to demonstrate that humans can become good. The finale released as an extended episode with an hours runtime.

When will The Good Place season 4 be coming to Netflix US and Canada?

Fans of the series will know by now that seasons of The Good Place air on NBC before arriving on Netflix.

The wait is significant but the latest series has typically arrived in the following September after a season premieres. That was confirmed to be the case by Netflix on August 19th, 2020.

The fourth season of The Good Place will be on Netflix US on September 26th, 2020.

The Good Place Netflix Original Release Schedule

Outside of the US and Canada, The Good Place is served up as a Netflix Original. All regions outside the two countries mentioned therefore gets weekly episodes including the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

It has been confirmed in a tweet by the Netflix UK & Ireland twitter that The Good Place will be returning on the 27th of September, 2019.

Subscribers should be reminded that while the series airs week to week, there is a Winter break for the season. There 14 episodes to look forward to in season four.

EpisodeUS Air DateNetflix Release Date
S4xE126th September 201927th September 2019
S4xE23rd October 20194th October 2019
S4xE310th October 201911th October 2019
S4xE417th October 201918th October 2019
S4xE524th October 201925th October 2019
S4xE631st October 20191st November 2019
S4xE77th November 20198th November 2019
S4xE814th November 201915th November 2019
S4xE921st November 201922nd November 2019
S4xE10January 9th, 2020January 10th, 2020
S4xE11January 16th, 2020January 17th, 2020
S4xE12January 23rd, 2020January 24th, 2020
S4xE12January 30th, 2020January 31st, 2020

