When will ‘The Good Place’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

The fourth and final season of The Good Place has now aired and Netflix in most region around the world have now see the series dropped onto Netflix. The United States is the final region to get season 4 of The Good Place and is due to arrive in September 2020!

NBC struck gold with the afterlife comedy-drama and we’ll be sad to say our goodbyes to wonderful series. But all good things must come to an end, and rather than overstaying its welcome creator Michael Schur has deemed season 4 the right time to conclude the series.

Filming for the fourth season began in April 2019. NBC then aired episode 1 of The Good Place on September 26th, 2019 and ran up to Christmas before taking a break and returning to NBC on January 9th, 2020.

In the final season, the humans are taking control over The Good Place and heading back to the original neighborhood. They’re running fighting for their lives as the judge orders them to carry out an experiment to demonstrate that humans can become good. The finale released as an extended episode with an hours runtime.

When will The Good Place season 4 be coming to Netflix US and Canada?

Fans of the series will know by now that seasons of The Good Place air on NBC before arriving on Netflix.

The wait is significant but the latest series has typically arrived in the following September after a season premieres. That was confirmed to be the case by Netflix on August 19th, 2020.

The fourth season of The Good Place will be on Netflix US on September 26th, 2020.

The Good Place Netflix Original Release Schedule

Outside of the US and Canada, The Good Place is served up as a Netflix Original. All regions outside the two countries mentioned therefore gets weekly episodes including the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

It has been confirmed in a tweet by the Netflix UK & Ireland twitter that The Good Place will be returning on the 27th of September, 2019.

Subscribers should be reminded that while the series airs week to week, there is a Winter break for the season. There 14 episodes to look forward to in season four.

Episode US Air Date Netflix Release Date S4xE1 26th September 2019 27th September 2019 S4xE2 3rd October 2019 4th October 2019 S4xE3 10th October 2019 11th October 2019 S4xE4 17th October 2019 18th October 2019 S4xE5 24th October 2019 25th October 2019 S4xE6 31st October 2019 1st November 2019 S4xE7 7th November 2019 8th November 2019 S4xE8 14th November 2019 15th November 2019 S4xE9 21st November 2019 22nd November 2019 S4xE10 January 9th, 2020 January 10th, 2020 S4xE11 January 16th, 2020 January 17th, 2020 S4xE12 January 23rd, 2020 January 24th, 2020 S4xE12 January 30th, 2020 January 31st, 2020

