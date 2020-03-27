Uncorked Netflix Movie Soundtrack: Full Song Listing

Netflix’s Uncorked is now available around the world and if you’re looking for a comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the movie, this post is for you. Here’s a breakdown of the soundtrack of Uncorked.

The new movie features Mamoudou Athie playing the role of Elijah, a young man with big ambitions but his father (played by Courtney B. Vance) has expectations that he will continue his family business.

The soundtrack features some excellent tracks including some older tracks from the likes of Ronnie Walker and Benny Latimore.

Jaclyn Newman Dorn worked on Uncorked in the music department and is listed as the music editor. Jaclyn’s previous credits include Priest, Ride Along and Takers. There’s no original score for the movie.

Full Song List of Uncorked on Netflix

I’ll Never Color You A Rainbow – Philly Devotions

Juice – Yo Gotti

Only A Fool – Loleatta Holloway

Alive – Drew Drysdale

Pull Up – Blac Yongsta

Say Na – Moneybagg Yo

Different – Yo Gotti

Sell – Marco Pave

Clowns – Key Glock

If It’s Good To You – Barbara & The Browns

We Straight – Ford featuring Erlee

Winning – Charles Jenkins

As Late As The Hours May Be

La Vague – Phases Cahcees

Ma Chanson – Alex Toucourt

Grand Garcon – Marty de Lutece

Strange Rooms – Bryant Taylorr

Carol (Piano Version) – Alexander McCabe

L’Amour Pour Cette Fille – Les Anges Gardiens

How You LIke it – Farrah Fawx

I Betcha – Universal Minds

So Right – Anthony J.

Ice on Shamu – Sleepy Knockz

Someday – Ronnie Walker

Lately – Cam James

I’m Supposed To Be Here – Derek McKeith

Rewind – Notty Taylor and t.ANT

Bossa No-No – Jon O’Hara

Nature Sounds – Joe Henderson

I’m A Believer – Benny Latimore

Quiet Home – The Sea Shells

The Terrace – Wayne Wilientz

One Hunnid – Marco Pave

The Ways – Ford featuring She’Chinah

Uncorked Soundtrack Spotify Playlist

Where the songs were available, we’ve put together them all together in a simple to use Spotify playlist.

Did you enjoy Uncorked on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.