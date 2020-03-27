Uncorked Netflix Movie Soundtrack: Full Song Listing

Netflix’s Uncorked is now available around the world and if you’re looking for a comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the movie, this post is for you. Here’s a breakdown of the soundtrack of Uncorked.
The new movie features Mamoudou Athie playing the role of Elijah, a young man with big ambitions but his father (played by Courtney B. Vance) has expectations that he will continue his family business.
The soundtrack features some excellent tracks including some older tracks from the likes of Ronnie Walker and Benny Latimore.
Jaclyn Newman Dorn worked on Uncorked in the music department and is listed as the music editor. Jaclyn’s previous credits include Priest, Ride Along and Takers. There’s no original score for the movie.
Full Song List of Uncorked on Netflix
- I’ll Never Color You A Rainbow – Philly Devotions
- Juice – Yo Gotti
- Only A Fool – Loleatta Holloway
- Alive – Drew Drysdale
- Pull Up – Blac Yongsta
- Say Na – Moneybagg Yo
- Different – Yo Gotti
- Sell – Marco Pave
- Clowns – Key Glock
- If It’s Good To You – Barbara & The Browns
- We Straight – Ford featuring Erlee
- Winning – Charles Jenkins
- As Late As The Hours May Be
- La Vague – Phases Cahcees
- Ma Chanson – Alex Toucourt
- Grand Garcon – Marty de Lutece
- Strange Rooms – Bryant Taylorr
- Carol (Piano Version) – Alexander McCabe
- L’Amour Pour Cette Fille – Les Anges Gardiens
- How You LIke it – Farrah Fawx
- I Betcha – Universal Minds
- So Right – Anthony J.
- Ice on Shamu – Sleepy Knockz
- Someday – Ronnie Walker
- Lately – Cam James
- I’m Supposed To Be Here – Derek McKeith
- Rewind – Notty Taylor and t.ANT
- Bossa No-No – Jon O’Hara
- Nature Sounds – Joe Henderson
- I’m A Believer – Benny Latimore
- Quiet Home – The Sea Shells
- The Terrace – Wayne Wilientz
- One Hunnid – Marco Pave
- The Ways – Ford featuring She’Chinah
Uncorked Soundtrack Spotify Playlist
Where the songs were available, we’ve put together them all together in a simple to use Spotify playlist.
Did you enjoy Uncorked on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.