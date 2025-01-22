‘The Manny’ Secures Quick Season 3 Renewal at Netflix

It took less than a month, but Netflix has confirmed the fate of its Mexican comedy series The Manny (titled El Niñero in Spanish-speaking regions), which will return for season 3 at the streamer.

Created by Carolina Rivera and La Granja TV Narrative, the family comedy series first premiered December 2023, with the follow-up season 2 consisting of 8 episodes released on December 18th, 2024. It follows a busy executive who needs a babysitter. Desperate and panicked, she decides that a cowboy is the best person for the role.

Sandra Echeverría, Iván Amozurrutia, Diana Bovio, Alexander Tavizon, Anthony Giulietti, and Cassandra Iturralde are among the cast.

On January 16th, 2025, Netflix’s Latin American accounts quietly confirmed that the series will be returning for a third season, saying (translated into English): “If they say it, I say it too! The third season of ‘The Nanny’ is confirmed, coming soon. Only on Netflix.”

Si lo dicen ellos, ¡lo digo yo también!💥 Confirmada la tercera temporada de 'El Niñero', próximamente. Solo en Netflix. pic.twitter.com/QnuKKbuxpo — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) January 16, 2025

Why did The Manny get a season 3 renewal?

As with all renewals, it comes down to viewership, and The Manny continues to look strong despite a pretty notable decline from season to season. Based on this decline, we’d predict season 3 will be either the last or penultimate season.

In total, The Manny season 2 spent 3 weeks in the Netflix global top 10s before dropping out, picking up 33.10 million hours watched, which equates to 7.3M views.

Here’s how the season 2 performance compares against Season 1, and we should also note that season 1 re-appeared in the Netflix top 10s when season 2 launched.

Stacking up the performance of The Manny in the first two weeks against other Latin American Spanish-language series released in 2024 we can see it comes in the middle of the pack:

FlixPatrol numbers paint a strong picture for The Manny, too, although it does show some notable decay. On points alone, as we covered in our top Spanish-language series in 2024, the series sat as the third “most popular” Latin American series of 2024. However, this was almost certainly because of a hangover in viewing from season 1.

Are you glad to see The Manny coming back for a season 3 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.