Noah Baumbach’s Next Netflix Movie ‘Jay Kelly’ Confirmed for 2025 Release

Noah Baumbach’s next Netflix project, tentatively titled Jay Kelly (although Netflix refers to it as Untitled Noah Baumbach movie), which concluded filming in early 2024, will be headlined by George Clooney and Adam Sandler. The movie has just been confirmed to be part of Netflix’s 2025 movie lineup. Here’s what we know.

Noah Baumbach is set to direct and co-write the new feature film who co-wrote last year’s box-office hit Barbie with his wife, Greta Gerwig. Baumbach has worked with Netflix on numerous projects, having directed and written the Oscar-winning Marriage Story, White Noise, and The Meyerowitz Story, the latter of which starred Adam Sandler. Baumbach, we hear, also had an animated feature in the works at Netflix called Escape From Beverly Hills that would’ve seen him team with Scarlett Johansson again after Marriage Story. Sadly, however, the project was recently announced to be scrapped.

Emily Mortimer is co-writing the script with Baumbach. Her writing credits include Doll & Em and The Pursuit of Love.

Baumbach, Amy Pascal, and David Heyman are producing for Heyday Films and NBGG Pictures.

What’s the Plot of Noah Baumbch’s Next Netflix Movie?

The film’s plot details remain tightly wrapped, but it is described as a “funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults.”

Who is cast in Netflix’s Untitled Noah Baumbach Movie?

When the project was first announced, stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler were tapped to lead. Clooney recently directed The Boys in the Boat and starred in Ticket to Paradise. Adam Sandler’s recent credits include Uncut Gems, Hustle, Murder Mystery 2, Spaceman, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah for Netflix. The actor has also produced a stand-up special for Netflix, with another in the works.

Clooney is best known for movies such as the Oceans franchise, Michael Clayton, and The Ides of March. This is his second major collaboration with Netflix, following the Oscar-nominated 2020 movie The Midnight Sky. He was also featured in the 2015 Bill Murray Christmas special, A Very Murray Christmas.

This is the first on-screen collaboration between Clooney and Sandler.

In March 2024, Netflix confirmed three more cast members for the movie:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story, Big Little Lies)

(Marriage Story, Big Little Lies) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Almost Famous)

(The Morning Show, Almost Famous) Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Further cast members have also been revealed.

Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring) as Frank Hewitt.

(The Conjuring) as Frank Hewitt. Isla Fisher (Confessions of a Shopaholic) as Pamela Palmer.

(Confessions of a Shopaholic) as Pamela Palmer. Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns).

(Mary Poppins Returns). Ruby Stokes (Una).

(Una). Eve Hewson (Robin Hood).

(Robin Hood). Billy Crudup (Almost Famous).

(Almost Famous). Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge) as Jimbo.

(Moulin Rouge) as Jimbo. Greta Gerwig (Barbie).

(Barbie). Stacy Keach (Nebraska).

(Nebraska). Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes 2).

(Enola Holmes 2). Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag).

(Fleabag). Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina).

(Anna Karenina). Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade).

(Eighth Grade). Alba Rohrwacher (Hungry Hearts).

(Hungry Hearts). Charlie Rowe (Rocketman).

(Rocketman). Lars Eidinger (Clouds of Sils Maria).

(Clouds of Sils Maria). Lucas Aurelio (Bridgerton).

(Bridgerton). Thaddea Graham (Us).

(Us). Emily Piggford (The Sounds) as Captain Jenny.

(The Sounds) as Captain Jenny. Patsy Ferran (Living).

(Living). Nigel Whitmey (Black Earth Rising).

(Black Earth Rising). Hannah Onslow (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).

(Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). Grace Edwards (Asteroid City).

(Asteroid City). Nasser Memarzia (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).

(Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). Gianni Calchetti (Wonka).

(Wonka). and more.

What’s the production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming reportedly began in early Spring 2024 and, after several weeks of filming, ended by late Spring 2024.

Locations used in filming were:

New York City, New York, USA.

London, England.

Milan, Italy.

Caorso, Italy.

In Netflix’s fourth-quarter earnings report, they confirmed that Jay Kelly will be part of Netflix’s 2025 slate.

