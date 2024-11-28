‘Next Gen Chef’ Cooking Reality Series From LeBron James SpringHill Company Set To Release on Netflix

Throughout 2024, Netflix has been working on a secretive new reality cooking competition series, What’s on Netflix has learned. Titled Next Gen Chef, the series comes from executive producer LeBron James and is expected to hit our screens in 2025.

A casting page for the show first went up back in April 2024 (the casting form currently remains live right now) and states:

“A premium streaming service, the creators of ‘Top Chef’, executive producer LeBron James, directors of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’, and The Culinary Institute of America bring you the next great cooking series! Taking place in the esteemed halls of The Culinary Institute of America, this series will test the skills every chef must master in order to become a future star in the industry. Do you have the secret ingredients to claim the trophy and compete for a cash prize?”

From all the people we’ve found connected to the show, production began this June. It wrapped up a couple of months later in August, filming at the aforementioned Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park in New York.

The show is a co-production of Alfred Street Industries, which produces Is It Cake? for Netflix. The SpringHill Company was founded by LeBron James and previously collaborated with Netflix on Rez Ball and Hustle, as well as Artifactual Media, a subsidiary of UltraBoom Media.

Next Gen Chef is the latest reality project set in the world of cooking at Netflix and it’s in good company. The platform has previously released titles like Cook at All Costs, The Final Table: A Global Cooking Competition, Pressure Cooker, Culinary Class Wars, and The Big Family Cooking Showdown, all with mixed success. Netflix is also home to several baking competition series, including its role as the U.S. distributor for The Great British Baking Show, as well as original productions like Baking Impossible and Nailed It. Earlier this year, it also released The Blue Ribbon Baking Championship.

When we reached out earlier this year, Netflix declined to comment or offer further details on the new series. Once the show gets an official unveil, we’ll update this post with all the additional details. Are you looking forward to another cooking show hitting Netflix soon? Let us know in the comments.