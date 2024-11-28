All The Netflix Black Friday Deals For 2024

Black Friday 2024 is upon us following Thanksgiving in the United States. Although it began as a US holiday, Black Friday is now a global event, with many companies slashing their prices in the run-up to Christmas. Netflix is partaking again in 2024, but unlike most of its competitors, you still won’t be able to snag a Netflix subscription any cheaper this year.

Please Note: What’s on Netflix does not use affiliate codes, meaning we do not receive kickbacks from any of the recommendations we use below.

Why Doesn’t Netflix Offer Black Friday Deals on Subscriptions?

Since we started covering Black Friday in 2019, Netflix has never offered any discounts on its subscriptions. That remains the case to this day, with the only way of getting your Netflix subscription price down being to drop to the ad tier. Netflix never discounts, and as we covered in 2021, there are a few reasons for this. There are reports that deep discounting for Black Friday can cause your brand more damage than good as customers devalue your brand and can, in the short and long term, increase churn – the one thing streaming services don’t want.

As we mentioned, some of Netflix’s biggest competitors are deeply discounting their services. How they can do this is unclear, but if you want to take advantage, our friends at Cord Cutters News have put together a master list here. Hulu is discounted to 99 cents a month for the first year (insane), Paramount+ is reduced to $2.99 in the US, and similar discounting is available for Starz and Max.

Netflix Shop Offering Sitewide Discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Netflix’s best discounts come in its little-known shop that offers merchandise for all your favorite Netflix IP. Whether it’s Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Squid Game, One Piece, The Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, Outer Banks, Rebel Moon, or Heartstopper, there’s a lot of stuff on offer. That stuff ranges from T-shirts and hoodies to board games to memorabilia and jewelry.

What’s the deal? In addition to any other ongoing discounts, Netflix is offering a sitewide discount beginning today (Thanksgiving) and running through December 2nd. The discount is 30% so long as you use the coupon code CYBERWEEK30 at the checkout stage. The discount is for everyone in the United States and everywhere else the Netflix shop ships to.

Sadly, you cannot use the discount code on the Netflix Shop vouchers in case there’s nothing you want right now.

In addition to the discount, Netflix has launched a special Christmas “Holiday” range (full catalog found here or on the shop page here) with a curated list of collaborations and products designed especially for the holiday season. Highlights include the Netflix Collectibles Advent Calendar (which we reviewed upon its launch a while back) and special Stranger Things collabs with Clarkes and Pandora.

Those in the United States can also find discounted Netflix merchandise for Black Friday at Target and Walmart.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Note: We’ll be back tomorrow, updating this page throughout the day with other deals we’ve found on Netflix-connected devices and other streaming devices in case you’re looking to upgrade how you watch Netflix.

