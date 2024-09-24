Netflix Games Netflix News and Previews Outer Banks

Netflix Stories To Expand With ‘Outer Banks’ In October 2024

The new game will be available to all Netflix subscribers

Outer Banks is joining the roster of Netflix Stories games on October 29th, 2024. The news comes alongside a new trailer and new images for the upcoming fourth season of the show, set to be released in two parts in October and November 2024. 

The synopsis suggests the game will be set at the show’s beginning rather than provide an interlink between part 1 and part 2 of Outer Banks season 4. “When you learn your estranged father has gone missing, you buy a one-way ticket to the Outer Banks to find the half-brother you’ve never met,” reads the synopsis. 

For those unfamiliar, Netflix Stories is one of the streamers of 100+ mobile games available as part of your Netflix subscription. Set in the worlds of some of Netflix’s iconic series, the adventure series has you interacting and talking with your favorite characters from these series and progressing through a new story. The games were developed by Netflix’s internal game studio, Boss Fight, who is also working hard on the new Squid Game: Unleashed game this December.

We’ve had plenty of advance notice that Outer Banks is coming to Netflix Stories, although we haven’t received official confirmation until today. In May, the Netflix Stories application was updated with blurry teases, giving us insight into what new stories would be coming. Virgin River was the next to launch after Love is Blind with Perfect Match, Selling Sunset, and most recently, Emily in Paris joining the roster. 

Netflix Stories Available As Of September 2024

All The Stories Available on Netflix Stories as of September 2024 – Picture: Netflix Stories

Outer Banks is the penultimate story from the batch of teases currently in the Netflix Stories app. There is one remaining, although as we originally predicted, we suspect that’s for Grace and Frankie, as it’s two beach chairs facing the ocean. 

Additional images and a trailer for Netflix Stories: Outer Banks are expected later. You can see all of Netflix’s upcoming Netflix mobile games in our full preview here. 

Will you check out Outer Banks when it joins the Netflix Stories app? Let us know in the comments down below. 

