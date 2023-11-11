‘Virgin River’ Episode Count Reduced to 10 for Season 6

Some sad news for Virgin River fans. The sixth season will be slightly shorter than you’ve become accustomed to over the past two seasons, with the episode count dropping from 12 to 10.

The news comes via an exclusive article from our friends at The Viewer’s Perspective, who interviewed a writer on the series, Ildiko Susany. They spoke to them about their role on the show, the upcoming Christmas episodes, and the forthcoming sixth season of the feel-good drama.

The entire interview is worth a read, recapping the events of part 1 of Virgin River season 5 and the themes and storylines, but they also touched on the future of the show later on.

Several questions were asked about the future, including the episode count, which we now know to be ten episodes for season 6. Season 4 was the first to be upped to twelve episodes, with all three seasons prior at 10 episodes each. Season 5 followed suit, split into two parts, with the two “extra” episodes being Christmas-themed.

Where is Virgin River season 6 in development?

Virgin River season 6 is back in development following the writers’ returning to the project following the conclusion of the WGA strike, and soon enough, filming will begin again on the project with the actors getting back.

Susany discussed returning to the writer’s room following the end of the strike in late September, saying they’re “getting to the final episodes.”

When asked about the structure of season 6 and whether it’d be different from the fifth season, Susany said:

“I’m not sure how much I can give away for season six, but I will say we are very excited to focus on Mel and Jack, but we will still have everyone’s stories as well. We are definitely thrilled about Mel and Jack’s journey in season 6.”

No word on when season 6 will begin filming as of yet. We know it was initially scheduled to get underway over the Summer, but the SAG-AFTRA strike made that start impossible. Now that a deal has been done, a filming date can be penciled in, but whether it can get underway before Christmas is unknown.

Virgin River season 5, part 2, will arrive on Netflix globally on November 30th, 2023.

Are you looking forward to another season of Virgin River on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.