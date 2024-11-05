‘Virgin River’ Season 7 To Start Filming in March 2025

In case you missed it, we first announced that Netflix had given the green light to a seventh season of the drama series, making it one of Netflix’s longest-scripted English-language shows in its history, now on par with Orange is the New Black and Grace & Frankie. It’s returning for another shortened 10-episode season with no release date given. Over the summer, it was speculated that any new season could begin filming by the end of 2024, but that’s now been shot down.

The major production update comes from one of the show’s main stars, Tim Matheson, who plays Doc Mullens. He sat down for an interview with Anna Daly, an Instagram influencer, to promote his brand new book due out on November 12th: Damn Glad to Meet You: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches.

In the interview, Tim Matheson mentions that filming for season 7 of Virgin River is scheduled to begin in March of the following year. He expresses excitement about the show’s future saying, “I love the feeling of the show, and also the cast and crew have all been congealed into family. So it’s really wonderful that we all now think of each other as family.”

Matheson reflected on his role as Mullens, “It is one of my favorite experiences, and I love the show,” adding, “I love playing Doc Mullins because I’ve played a lot of doctors, and I did a lot of research about country doctors who work in small towns, where you know all of your patients. It’s a different kind of connection with the people you serve—when you walk down the street, you see them; you see them at the bar at night. It’s a different kind of medicine, really. This is the story of a guy who left the big city to get back to treating patients one-on-one, and I love that.”

Filming for the seventh season will occur in the same place as all the six prior seasons filmed in Vancouver, Canada. The Spring start makes sense as that’s when the region begins to warm up again, often harsh winters, which actors and actresses, like Alexandra Breckenridge, have commented on before about the series.

Looking at prior production schedules, the show is usually in production for around four months, meaning it’d wrap sometime in mid-summer 2025. That schedule would somewhat mirror season 6, which began in February and finished in late June. Could that mean season 7 drops in 2025 or early 2026? That’d be our guess.

Thanks to The Viewers Perspective for the heads up on the news.

Of course, we’re still waiting on word on whether the Virgin River spin-off will be moving forward – we suspect we may have to wait for how the reception for the back-door pilot episode in season 6 performs before we get any additional information on that one.

Are you looking forward to Virgin River returning for its upcoming sixth and seventh seasons? Let us know in the comments and keep it locked to What’s on Netflix for the latest on Virgin River.