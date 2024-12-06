What Time Will The Sabrina Carpenter Special Be On Netflix? Is It Live?

If you’re booting up Netflix today wondering where the new Sabrina Carpenter Netflix special is, you won’t be alone. Netflix is giving the new Christmas special titled A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter a primetime release later today, but when will it be streaming, and is it live? Here’s what you need to know.

The new special has a runtime of 50 minutes with special guests including Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Nico Hiraga, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell. We should stress this event is not live so we’re not expecting any problems with the stream this time around.

What can you expect? Here’s the official tease for the event:

“It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

The premiere for the special took place last night in New York City at the Netflix-operated Paris Theater with Carpenter in attendance.

As we’ve covered religiously before, Netflix usually times their releases for midnight Pacific Time, but there have been a few exceptions. For the most part, this has deviated as of late only with live events, which start when they start. The only other major time in recent memory Netflix deviated is with Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, which got a primetime release last year (the sequel didn’t).

So let’s get into it: when does the new special land on Netflix where you live? We’ve put together a handy guide to help you figure out when that happens:

If that’s no good (or we’ve missed your region), you can rely on our trusty countdown clock for the upcoming special, which is timed for the exact release. You need to reset your Netflix if the countdown clock is at zero and the special is still not showing. If you’re a web browser, you can hit refresh. On mobile, close the app and open it up again. On televisions, you can hit help at the bottom left and click reload Netflix.

Will you be watching A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter when it drops onto Netflix? Let us know in the comments and for the other new Christmas movies, specials and series coming up or already on Netflix for 2024,